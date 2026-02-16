Kevin Kiermaier praised Daulton Varsho and his defensive play.

Kevin Kiermaier had a successful career in the Major Leagues. The former Rays, Blue Jays, and Dodgers player won a World Series in 2024. He also won four Gold Gloves and one Platinum Glove.

Now retired, he is embarking on new projects. In particular, he wants to help outfielders in the league improve their defensive skills (including Oneil Cruz of the Pirates) and is making his mark on television.

He was recently seen on MLB Network, where he ranked his personal top five defensive outfielders playing center field.

It's good to see him name players like Jacob Young (Washington) and Brenton Doyle (Colorado), as these guys are not recognized for their true value. But what really stands out is that Pete Crow-Armstrong is in first place, just ahead of Daulton Varsho.

Kevin Kiermaier's top five defensive center fielders: 1. Pete Crow-Armstrong

2. Daulton Varsho

3. Brenton Doyle

4. Jacob Young

5. Michael Harris II pic.twitter.com/7DVQIMPhau — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 5, 2026

In 2023 and 2024, Varsho and Kiermaier were teammates. Both guys had just arrived in Toronto.

Kiermaier was in center field, of course. Varsho was placed in left field and took over in center when Kiermaier wasn't on the field.

They got to know each other. And Varsho, who was already good defensively, learned from the master for a year and a half. Then, Kiermaier was traded to the Dodgers during the 2024 season, and Varsho took over the center field position full time.

Kiermaier praised Varsho's discipline, saying he works hard to improve.

The Blue Jays have always liked to have an excellent defensive outfielder in center field. Kevin Pillar was there for years, and guys like Kevin Kiermaier and Jackie Bradley Jr. came to Toronto at the end of their careers.

Varsho is cut from the same cloth defensively.

And with him a year away from free agency, I expect to see the Blue Jays work to keep him, as he fits the organization's mentality – and cost a lot to get out of Arizona.

Finally, let's not forget that Kiermaier will be helping the Rays' outfielders in 2026 as a consultant.

The Rays have hired four-time Gold Glover Kevin Kiermaier as a consultant to work with their outfielders. He's already in camp with the team and will be helping out all season https://t.co/g1T5xhq3gC pic.twitter.com/NfwF2ujjUq — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 10, 2026

PMLB

Mr. Smile needs to get back to being himself. Francisco Lindor also confirmed that Bad Bunny wanted to pay for his insurance at the World Classic.

Mr. Smile didn't flash his usual high-wattage grin during Sunday's news conference at Clover Park. The vibe was less bubbly, the energy more subdued. It's been a tough winter for Francisco Lindor, but the smile will be back. The #Mets are counting on it. https://t.co/R34lCTKHRC — David Lennon (@DPLennon) February 16, 2026

Byron Buxton wanted to see the Twins do more to confirm that he won't be traded.

Byron Buxton frustrated Twins didn't shut down trade rumors https://t.co/tPilyoCTYs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 15, 2026

We need to build Kazuma Okamoto's confidence.

John Schneider has been spending a lot of time with Kazuma Okamoto, and said that he wants to sit down with Okamoto at least once each day in camp to check in and see how he can help. Okamoto is taking his first rounds of BP now. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/vGwA34gHFv — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 15, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.