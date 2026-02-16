John Schneider: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will have a bigger voice without Bo Bichette

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is obviously sad to have lost Bo Bichette. That's clear.

After all, the two guys grew up together in the organization. But clearly, the last few years have meant that it was Bichette who recently left as a free agent.

How will this impact Vladdy?

According to GM John Schneider, no longer being with Bo Bichette will allow the Dominican to be more “free” and a bit more comfortable in his approach to leadership.

Asked how he thinks Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will handle being the guy for the Blue Jays with Bo Bichette not around any longer, John Schneider replied: pic.twitter.com/5j2dEpR65X — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) February 16, 2026

Because now, more than ever, the Blue Jays are Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s team. The first baseman is signed for another 14 years, which means he doesn't have to worry about his future.

He is (in particular) the one who led the Blue Jays to the World Series, and it will be up to him, through his talent and leadership skills, to ensure that the Blue Jays are back in the World Series in 2026.

On that note, the club's manager doesn't want his team to repeat 2025: he wants the new edition to be its own.

And his star player is in much the same frame of mind: he has put 2025 behind him and considers himself ready to win in 2026. In fact, Guerrero Jr. is in a better frame of mind than he was at this time last year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (via interpreter): “We acquired new players, great players. I think this is going to be more fun. I'm actually happier than last year. For whatever reason, I'm happier and feeling great. I have good feelings about this year.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 16, 2026

This is not unusual: last year, he did not sign and his club was coming off a difficult 2024 season.

Now, the club's leader is happy with his organization's offseason and he's hungry. I think the Dominican won't have his contract on his mind at the start of the season and will come out strong.

