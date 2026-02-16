Ivan Demidov delivered a message to encourage a candidate on The Voice.

Ivan Demidov has been everywhere since joining the Montreal Canadiens.

Whether through his advertising contracts, his public appearances (he is often seen out signing autographs or skating with young people, for example), or simply because of his talent, he is the talk of the town.

This will continue to be the case for several years, if everything continues to go well.

And then last night, on La Voix, Ivan Demidov delivered a message to a hockey fan who was trying to make a name for himself on the popular show.

He chose to encourage Émile Dubois, a 20-year-old man.

VIDEOS | Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens encourages this talent from “La Voix” https://t.co/QfftoALR6r — TVA Nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) February 16, 2026

Dubois, a fan of French songs with meaningful lyrics, is also a big hockey fan. But between the pipes, we're told that his favorite team is the Bruins.

Never mind, receiving a message like that from Demidov is quite something for a hockey fan.

It's crazy that a Canadiens player sent me a message of encouragement. – Émile Dubois

We can agree that the Russian Canadiens player, who probably doesn't listen to La Voix, wasn't obligated to send such a message. No one would have blamed him for not doing so.

But he took the time to do it anyway.

Remember that Demidov has been back in Montreal for a few days. He had until tomorrow to show up in town, but he chose to spend part of his Olympic break in Quebec.

Let's just say that the rookie is doing everything he can to make himself loved by everyone in town.

