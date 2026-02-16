Interest in Nazem Kadri: after the CH, now the Kings

The Nazem Kadri saga continues to make headlines. The Flames player still has a lot to offer an NHL team, but will it be with the Canadiens?

It is already known that the center would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to come play in Montreal. However, in recent weeks, the situation has cooled off and Kent Hughes seems to have changed his mind since then.

Now the Kings are getting involved in the Kadri situation. That's according to journalist David Pagnotta on the Hello Hockey podcast.

David Pagnotta: Re Kings: I think they were poking around on Nazem Kadri, I don't know…if that's an option, how much of a desire that is for Kadri to go there — Hello Hockey (2/14) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 16, 2026

Pagnotta wonders how much Kadri wants to play in Los Angeles. I doubt he would say no, especially when you consider the major addition in recent weeks: Artemi Panarin.

The Kings want to win immediately, and adding a player like Kadri could be an interesting move for the team's success in the playoffs. He could fill the void left by the departure of Phillip Danault, who has packed his bags for Montreal.

I am increasingly convinced that we will not see Kadri with the Habs, and that is largely thanks to Oliver Kapanen's brilliance. He's not always perfect, but he's playing very well in the role of second center alongside Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky, especially considering that he's a rookie.

We'll see how he performs in the more important games at the end of the season, but for now, he's doing very well.

In brief

