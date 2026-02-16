Here is Marc-Antoine Dequoy’s new project

Just a few weeks after announcing his retirement from professional soccer, Marc-Antoine Dequoy has already revealed his new challenge.

The former player for the Montreal Alouettes is not completely giving up the adrenaline rush… but this time, he will be thrilling audiences from behind a microphone.

Marc-Antoine Dequoy's new project takes him straight to the studios of Rouge FM, where he joins the program Rouge FM, where he will be the co-host of the show Rouge FM.>Rouge FM, where he joins the program Un peu, beaucoup, passionnément, hosted by comedian Phil Roy. A surprising transition for some, but one that demonstrates the versatility and charisma of the former athlete.

In this original concept, each contributor is presented as a “petal” of the show. Marc-Antoine Dequoy joins the team and will participate in discussions broadcast every Friday at 3:55 p.m. on Rouge FM.

It shows Phil Roy reacting with surprise—and humor—when he discovers the identity of his new recruit. The montage also highlights a defining moment in Dequoy's career: his emotional outburst following the Alouettes' Grey Cup victory in 2023, a moment that left a lasting impression on fans.

This new project by Marc-Antoine Dequoy marks an interesting shift following his retirement from sports earlier this month. Accustomed to locker rooms and football fields, he will now have to adapt to the pace of studios, spontaneous exchanges, and discussions focused on relationships and passions.

The show will tackle a topic from different angles—a little, a lot, passionately, or not at all—with Phil Roy and a guest. This format should allow Dequoy to reveal a more personal and accessible side of his personality.

After a career marked by intensity and strong emotions, this new radio adventure offers Marc-Antoine Dequoy a different but equally stimulating platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Un peu beaucoup passionnément (@un.peu.bcp.passionnement)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.