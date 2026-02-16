Former Washington Commanders player dies at age 54

American football is in mourning after the sudden death of Tre' Johnson, former star player for the Washington Commanders, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 54.

A respected figure in the NFL in the 1990s, he leaves behind a grieving family and a deeply saddened sports community.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Irene Johnson, in an emotional Facebook post. She explained that her husband died unexpectedly during a short family trip. The couple is survived by their four children—Chloe, EJ, EZ, and Eden—as well as many loved ones and friends who are still in shock.

Drafted 31st overall in 1994 after a solid college career with the Temple Owls, Tre' Johnson quickly established himself as a pillar of the Washington Commanders' offensive line. He played nine seasons in the NFL, the vast majority of which were in the US capital. In 2001, he briefly played for the Cleveland Browns before returning to Washington to finish his career in 2002. At 6 feet 2 inches and 328 pounds, the offensive guard was known for his power, discipline, and leadership in the locker room. His hard work was rewarded with a Pro Bowl selection in 1999, confirming his status among the best players at his position that season. An inspiring second life after the NFL

After hanging up his cleats, Tre' Johnson chose to give back to his community by becoming a teacher. He held a position as a history teacher at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. According to his wife, recent health issues had forced him to take a temporary leave of absence.

His journey from the professional field to the classroom is a testament to a committed and passionate man. Today, former teammates, students, and fans honor the memory of an accomplished athlete and dedicated educator.

