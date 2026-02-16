Correction on the ice, class off the ice: Sidney Crosby gives his stick to the French goalie

The Olympic Games are synonymous with inspiring stories of sportsmanship. At least, when Canada isn't trouncing Sweden in curling (haha).

But let's get back to the matter at hand. Yesterday afternoon, Canada handed France a crushing 10-2 defeat.

French goalie Julian Junca was in net for the first two periods. He gave up six goals, but that's not what's making headlines today.

In an interview with his federation, the goalie said that yesterday was his birthday and that he got three gifts: being at the Olympics, playing against Canada, and a Sidney Crosby stick.

Julian Junca got quite a birthday present #TeamFranceHockey pic.twitter.com/21g00thTVC — Équipes de France Hockey (@Hockey_FRA) February 16, 2026

He had a long exchange with Crosby at the end of the game, and now we know why. The goalie said he didn't want Crosby to score on him again, which is what happened.

Once again, this was a very nice gesture on Crosby's part and shows what a class act he is.

In a nutshell

This comes as no surprise to anyone: Crosby has always had this reputation. We're seeing a transition of power to Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, but when he needs to step up and change the pace of the game, he does it very well. He will be very important on Wednesday when Canada plays its quarterfinal game against the Czech Republic or Denmark. The opponent will be known tomorrow. Expectations are really high for Canada. It's gold or nothing.

In brief

– Things aren't going well in New Jersey.

ICYMI: My @TheRGMedia report on the #NJDevils looking to make a ‘hockey trade' to ‘shake up' their locker room.https://t.co/udh4SCSdF3 — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) February 16, 2026

— Everything is in place for some great games.

NEW for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ from me and ⁦@ArponBasu⁩, What to watch for as 2026 Olympic men's hockey qualifying round gets started Tuesday. Let's dig into the matchups https://t.co/vrBBdHa4bd — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 16, 2026

— Interesting perspective after a loss.