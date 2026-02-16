Corey Seager denies having a toxic relationship with Marcus Semien

Just last November, the Texas Rangers traded Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Nimmo in what turned out to be one of the biggest deals of the offseason.

The trade was also one of the most surprising personnel moves of the winter, and following the deal, reports emerged that the relationship between Semien and his middle infield partner, Corey Seager, was a reason for the second baseman's departure.

The New York Post claimed in an article that the relationship between the two had become “toxic” and had contributed to the trade discussions. However, in his first interview since the trade, Seager was asked about the subject and denied everything.

That's just speculation. Marcus and I had a fun relationship. We respect each other. We were both professionals and knew how to do our jobs every day while trying to achieve a goal. And we did that in 2023, so like I said, they can never take that away from us.”

Of course, we expected Seager to respond this way in public. But that doesn't necessarily dispel all doubts about the situation.

In any case, the shortstop is arriving at spring training in good health. The appendectomy that ended his season has healed, and he will be looking to have an injury-free season.

In addition to the appendectomy, Seager spent two stints on the injured list last year due to a hamstring injury. He played only 102 games but still posted a .271 batting average with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs.

He will now try to be just as successful in 2026, but this time without his sidekick Semien.

