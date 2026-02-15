In 2023, Brendan Gallagher and his Quebecois wife Emma Fortin got engaged.

A year and a half later, the couple was expecting their first child.

And now the couple's love has moved on to another stage: the Gallaghers are expecting their second child. The mother posted the news on her Instagram account.

There are four beautiful photos of the couple.

In 57 games this season, the winger has scored 19 points. He is no longer the #11 of his heyday, and this season in particular, it shows. Let's hope that the Olympic break, which will do him a world of good, will help him recharge his batteries.

And the news I just told you isn't going to hurt either…

There are 25 games left in the regular season, and Gally would like to end on a high note. He's never had such a good and talented team at his side, and I'm sure he'll want to end his career on a high note.

Because yes, his years in the NHL are numbered. At 33, he is still under contract for another season after this one. With two young children and a level of play that continues to decline, I would be very surprised if he signed another contract, especially anywhere other than Montreal.

Overtime

It's the season of love for the Canadiens players. Two days ago, we learned that Samuel Montembeault is going to be a dad. And a few weeks ago, Nick Suzuki and Noah Dobson also announced that they and their partners are expecting children.

Good for them. It's not just the fans who are excited to see Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov on the same ice…