Rule changes in the CFL

The commissioner of the Canadian Football League (CFL), Stewart Johnston, took advantage of the Winter Meetings to confirm several rule changes and propose new initiatives aimed at modernizing the game.

Among the confirmed measures is the 35-second clock to start the next play will be introduced in 2026, with an exception for the last three minutes of each half, when the ball must be put into play within 20 seconds. Johnston emphasizes that this approach aims to preserve the unique pace of the CFL while putting more pressure on officials. Three major adjustments and prospects for the league

The CFL also wants to eliminate ties by introducing a “conversion shootout”: after two initial possessions in overtime, teams would resume play at the 3-yard line to try to score until a winner is declared. Another proposal concerns the return of the ball on punts or field goals, which would now be made at the 40-yard line instead of the 30-yard line. Johnston also discussed the participation of Canadian players in flag football at the Olympics. data-end=”1640″>Johnston also addressed the participation of Canadian players in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, specifying that the CFL's regular season schedule would not be interrupted and that the number of players released would be determined at a later date.

Among other discussions, the league plans to:

Reducing the use of video replays and imposing a time limit for decisions.

Explore different knockout formats to give more weight to the season, despite the nine-team limit.

Potentially add a 10th team in 2030 , with the main challenge remaining the construction of a stadium.

Confirm the changes to field dimensions planned for 2027.

Study changes to the salary cap for coaches.

These measures demonstrate the CFL's commitment to remaining competitive and innovative, while maintaining the balance and identity of Canadian football. The coming seasons will therefore be marked by significant changes on the field and in team management.

