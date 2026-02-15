MLB in brief: Cavan Biggio to Houston | Marcus Semien on Bo Bichette

Cavan Biggio in Houston

He joins his father's club on a minor league contract.

The Astros have signed Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league camp. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 15, 2026

The Ron Washington effect

Defensively, he helps a guy like Luis Arraez quite a bit.

Luis Arráez is already earning high praise from Ron Washington for improved defense just days into joining Giants, the two of them tell the Chronicle: https://t.co/0vu3DKrAzV via @sfchronicle — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 13, 2026

Marcus Semien on Bo Bichette

He's happy to see him back in New York.

Mets' Marcus Semien upbeat about Bo Bichette reunion, looks forward to playing with Francisco Lindor https://t.co/aGVS0xOOIx pic.twitter.com/1ubdNX4dMO — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 15, 2026

Jurickson Profar underwent surgery this winter

Will his sports hernia affect his start to the season?

Jurickson Profar Underwent Sports Hernia Surgery In November https://t.co/U1seQhK2tr pic.twitter.com/h6XMAOa9Fr — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) February 15, 2026

Jose Altuve wants to stay healthy

Staying at second base more often will help him do that.

After an uneven 2025, Jose Altuve wants to play at least 150 games and find the consistency that eluded him. Going back to second base will help. So will one mechanical adjustment he found this offseason – https://t.co/f0HVXfViJ9 — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 15, 2026

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 2001 World Series

It will be on September 19, against the Yankees.

Diamondbacks announce that they'll hold a 25th anniversary celebration of their 2001 World Series title on September 19th… when the Yankees are in town pic.twitter.com/UuFJ8EDr25 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 14, 2026

Nick Castellanos boxed in

His locker is between Manny Machado's and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s.

Nick Castellanos' locker in the San Diego Padres clubhouse is sandwiched between Manny Machado to the left and Fernando Tatis to the right — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 15, 2026

