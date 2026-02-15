MLB in brief: Cavan Biggio to Houston | Marcus Semien on Bo Bichette

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cavan Biggio in Houston

He joins his father's club on a minor league contract.

The Ron Washington effect

Defensively, he helps a guy like Luis Arraez quite a bit.

Marcus Semien on Bo Bichette

He's happy to see him back in New York.

Jurickson Profar underwent surgery this winter

Will his sports hernia affect his start to the season?

Jose Altuve wants to stay healthy

Staying at second base more often will help him do that.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 2001 World Series

It will be on September 19, against the Yankees.

Nick Castellanos boxed in

His locker is between Manny Machado's and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s.

