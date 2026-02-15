MLB in brief: Cavan Biggio to Houston | Marcus Semien on Bo Bichette
Cavan Biggio in Houston
He joins his father's club on a minor league contract.
The Astros have signed Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league camp.
— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 15, 2026
The Ron Washington effect
Defensively, he helps a guy like Luis Arraez quite a bit.
Luis Arráez is already earning high praise from Ron Washington for improved defense just days into joining Giants, the two of them tell the Chronicle: https://t.co/0vu3DKrAzV via @sfchronicle
— Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 13, 2026
Marcus Semien on Bo Bichette
He's happy to see him back in New York.
Mets' Marcus Semien upbeat about Bo Bichette reunion, looks forward to playing with Francisco Lindor https://t.co/aGVS0xOOIx pic.twitter.com/1ubdNX4dMO
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 15, 2026
Jurickson Profar underwent surgery this winter
Will his sports hernia affect his start to the season?
Jurickson Profar Underwent Sports Hernia Surgery In November https://t.co/U1seQhK2tr pic.twitter.com/h6XMAOa9Fr
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) February 15, 2026
Jose Altuve wants to stay healthy
Staying at second base more often will help him do that.
After an uneven 2025, Jose Altuve wants to play at least 150 games and find the consistency that eluded him. Going back to second base will help. So will one mechanical adjustment he found this offseason – https://t.co/f0HVXfViJ9
— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 15, 2026
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 2001 World Series
It will be on September 19, against the Yankees.
Diamondbacks announce that they'll hold a 25th anniversary celebration of their 2001 World Series title on September 19th… when the Yankees are in town pic.twitter.com/UuFJ8EDr25
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 14, 2026
Nick Castellanos boxed in
His locker is between Manny Machado's and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s.
Nick Castellanos' locker in the San Diego Padres clubhouse is sandwiched between Manny Machado to the left and Fernando Tatis to the right
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 15, 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.