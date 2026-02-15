Juraj Slafkovsky could win a second medal in two Olympic Games

The preliminary round has just ended. And Slovakia is exactly where it wanted to be: still standing.

Still in the picture.

And still with Juraj Slafkovsky at the center of it all.

For a second consecutive Olympic event, the Slovak forward has a very good chance of playing for a medal. Not in a fantasy world. In the reality of probabilities.

Slafkovsky and Slovakia will face either Germany or France in the quarterfinals, the way they've played, it's not unrealistic to think they could win #GoHabsGo #Menshockey #Olympics2026 — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) February 15, 2026

After the preliminary round, projections give Slovakia a 47% chance of reaching the semifinals. Almost a one in two chance. And above all: an 8% chance of winning the bronze medal.

Eight percent.

Men's Olympic hockey odds after the group stage.

Full forecast here: https://t.co/dR4Nb7g5rI pic.twitter.com/pKLMt2urK2 — dom (@domluszczyszyn) February 15, 2026

To get there, they will first have to get through a quarterfinal against Germany or France. It won't be easy, but it's not impossible either. It's the kind of game that is won with structure, opportunism… and a player capable of making the difference.

We've seen it before.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Slovakia surprised the hockey world. And Slafkovsky, at 17, was the tournament's top scorer. He propelled his country to the podium and, at the same time, into a whole new era.

It was no accident, even though he didn't have any NHL players.

Four years later, he returns with more experience, more power, and an even clearer role: to be his team's offensive engine. He is no longer the revelation. He is the main weapon. Slaf is currently tied for second in scoring with Macklin Celebrini with six points in three games.

In a short tournament, everything can change in 60 minutes. You win your quarterfinal and you're fighting for a medal. You lose in the semifinals and you're still playing for bronze.

That's where the 8% becomes real.

Two Olympic Games. Two scenarios where Slafkovsky could find herself one game away from the podium. At 21 years old, that's extremely rare. Slovakia is not the favorite to win gold. But it is dangerous, structured, and confident. What if it strikes again? We won't be talking about a surprise anymore. We'll be talking about a country that has learned to believe in its number 20.

