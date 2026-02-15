Jacob Fowler is on a roll with the Rocket

Some statistics speak volumes. And right now, Jacob Fowler's stats in Laval are hard to ignore.

In recent weeks, the goalie seems unfazed by his demotion from the big club and appears to have taken his game to another level. He's not just “decent,” he's dominant.

In a post on X, Sylvain Lacroix shared a table comparing the young goalie's different streaks this season.

For those interested in Jacob Fowler.

He's doing well in Laval, especially in the last six games. pic.twitter.com/bPJOYbVFSU — Sylvain Lacroix (@SylvainLacroi13) February 15, 2026

Before his recall to Montreal, Fowler already had a solid .919 save percentage in the AHL. His NHL stint has been good (.902), which is very good for a young goaltender like him who is just discovering the big leagues.

But what's really catching people's attention is what's been happening since his return to Laval.

In six games, Fowler has a 1.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. Yes, .926. At this rate, he's giving his opponents virtually no chance and helping his club win even on less-than-stellar nights. This is exactly the kind of response the management wanted to see after his stint with the Canadiens. Come back down, digest the experience, then dominate. Nothing less.

And clearly, he got the message.

The pressure is slowly mounting around the big club's net, namely whether it will force Kent Hughes' hand to stay in the NHL next season. While the Habs' goalies are on break, Fowler continues to rack up convincing performances. And with each passing game, he looks more and more like a goalie who is gaining maturity and confidence.

The longer the streak goes on, the more we see a goalie who is building something solid in his development. Not just impressive numbers on a stat sheet, but real progress in the way he controls a game.

And for the organization, that's extremely encouraging.

Because when a prospect starts to turn his potential into concrete results, it becomes much more than just a nice story.

During the Olympic break and even after, it becomes something to follow very closely.

