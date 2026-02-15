“If Alex Bregman had wanted to stay in Boston, he would be here” – Sam Kennedy

Sam Kennedy, president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, appeared before the media on Sunday morning to discuss several topics and answer questions from reporters. Of course, one of the topics that came up was Alex Bregman. When Bregman left Boston to sign a contract with the Chicago Cubs, many fans felt betrayed by the club and the player. The Red Sox executive began by wishing Bregman good luck in Chicago. He would have liked to keep him in town, but that obviously didn't work out.

He went on to add that if Bregman had really wanted to stay in Boston, Scott Boras' client would still be in town.

Interesting comment from Kennedy considering the Cubs made Bregman a better offer that included a NTC. Feels like this line of thinking could be a reason that's contributed to this front office missing out on a number of FA targets the last few years. https://t.co/y8HOigvNrX — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) February 15, 2026

According to rumors, Alex Bregman was offered $160 million ($32 million per year) by the Red Sox. It is unclear how much deferred money was included in his club's 2025 offer.

But what we do know is that the Cubs, despite a bit of deferred money, offered Bregman $35 million per year ($175 million) … plus a no-trade clause in his contract.

Bregman, who wanted stability after leaving Houston, did not get it from the Red Sox. So, from what we know, it was a less favorable offer than the one from the Cubs.

Kennedy declined to say whether the Red Sox had a policy against no-trade clauses… and that's when he said what he said about Bregman: if he wanted to, he'd still be here.

Sam Kennedy was asked if the Red Sox have a policy against no-trade clauses. While he didn't answer the question, he did offer this: “If Alex Bregman wanted to be here, ultimately he'd be here.” — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 15, 2026

If the Red Sox really have something against such a clause, it's time for the club to get with the program in 2026. Because right now, it's costing this historic franchise dearly.

Too bad for the fans…

