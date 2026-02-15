Former Steelers fan favorite ends comeback run, announces retirement from NFL

Former offensive lineman Zach Banner has confirmed that he is ending his attempt to return to the NFL for good.

Nearly five years after playing his last game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 6-foot-8, 358-pound giant is officially turning the page on his professional career.

Banner shared the news on Sunday on his podcast, the Zach Banner Podcast. Visibly emotional, he admitted that the decision was not an easy one.

“I'm going to retire as a player,” he said, promising to remain involved in football in another capacity.

A fourth-round pick (137th overall) in the 2017 draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Banner never played a game with the team. He then briefly played for the Cleveland Browns before joining the Steelers, where he truly found his place.

Between 2019 and 2021, he played in three regular seasons in Pittsburgh. In 2020, he started the season as the starting right guard, but a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in the first week against the New York Giants in Week 1 of the season abruptly halted his momentum. Despite his injuries, he remained a fan favorite thanks to his impressive size and unique role as a player eligible in certain offensive formations.

A deep love for Pittsburgh

When announcing his retirement, Banner expressed his affection for the city and the Steelers organization. He particularly highlighted the relationship he had built with head coach Mike Tomlin, former general manager Kevin Colbert, and the Rooney family, owners of the team.

After his last appearance on an NFL lineup in 2022, Banner attempted a comeback playing for the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL. However, no new opportunities materialized in the big league. His retirement marks the end of a journey marked by perseverance, resilience, and a sincere connection with Pittsburgh fans.

