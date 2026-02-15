Derek Carr sends a message to NFL teams

Former NFL quarterback Derek Carr does not rule out a return to the game, but only in a coaching capacity.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Derek Carr has not ruled out a return to the game, but only under very specific circumstances.

The 34-year-old said he is open to coming out of retirement, provided he is fully recovered and lands on a team capable of competing for major honors.

In the latest episode of the podcast Home Grown, which he hosts with his brother David Carr, Derek Carr was clear: he won't return for just any organization.

“Would I do it? Yes. But not for just anyone,” he said, adding that he wants a real chance to win the Super Bowl.

Carr retired last May after the New Orleans Saints data-end=”837″>New Orleans Saints revealed that he had a torn labrum and significant degenerative changes in his rotator cuff. Despite these physical issues, his brother jokingly suggested that his arm strength was no longer a problem. Since he announced his retirement with two seasons remaining on his contract, any interested team will have to negotiate compensation with New Orleans.

In 2024, his most recent season, Carr played in 10 games, totaling 2,145 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, and five interceptions. During his career, notably with the Oakland Raiders and the Las Vegas Raiders, he played in 10 games, totaling 2,145 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, and five interceptions. data-end=”1540″>Las Vegas Raiders, he accumulated 41,245 yards, 257 touchdown passes, and 112 interceptions. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, he remains one of the most productive quarterbacks of his generation. Now it remains to be seen whether a team aspiring to great honors will take a chance on him.

