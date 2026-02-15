Canada officially finishes first in the group stage

This morning, Canada made short work of the poor French team, winning 10-2.

This crushing victory almost secured the Canadians first place in the group stage. I say “almost” because if the Americans had beaten Germany by 10 goals or more this afternoon, they would have taken first place.

And, of course, a 10-goal victory did not happen. The Americans still won 5-1 and finished first in Group C with a record of three wins and no losses in regulation time. They finished second overall.

Convincing victory for the Americans https://t.co/5E5puaqjq6 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 15, 2026

Finishing first is a fundamental advantage, because not only does Canada secure “home ice advantage” and the last change until the very end, but it also avoids Sweden in the quarterfinals, who will face Latvia just before the medal round.

Instead, the Canadians will face the winner of the Czech Republic-Denmark game, a much more beatable opponent for Jon Cooper's team. This slightly easier path greatly improves their chances of winning gold.

Canada has over 50% odds to win Gold in Ice Hockey and with this lineup of NHL stars that seems too low https://t.co/6hBxWAwNMg — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) February 15, 2026

The Germany-United States match was the last of the group stage. The die is cast, and we now know the other matchups.

Switzerland (5th), which is the best nation not to have a bye in the quarterfinals, will face Italy (12th). The winner will play Finland (4th), which just beat the host team 11-0. Germany (6th), despite its defeat at the hands of the United States this afternoon, will have a more than winnable match against France (11th). Slovakia (3) and Juraj Slafkovsky will be waiting for the winning nation with their feet firmly planted.

— James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) February 15, 2026

Should Montreal try again to host the Olympics once the stadium is renovated? https://t.co/EUhElEn01e — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 15, 2026

– “Always the maid of honor, never the bride.” Wow. ” #Olympics2026

— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 15, 2026

— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 15, 2026

NEW column from Milan for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩, Should Team Canada start MacKinnon-McDavid-Celebrini line in Olympic quarterfinals? https://t.co/TubwnzJGt3

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 15, 2026

