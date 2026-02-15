Bryce Harper and Manny Machado like what the Dodgers are doing

For several years now, the Dodgers have been buying championships. They pay a fortune to acquire players in an attempt to win the World Series. And since 2024, no one else has won.

This insults many fans, who feel it's not fair.

On the other side of the coin, there are many people involved in the world of baseball who believe that it's the clubs that don't spend money that are the problem.

In short, it's causing quite a stir… and the chances of seeing a 162-game season in 2027 are looking increasingly slim, considering that the owners will do everything they can to impose a salary cap.

What you need to know is that the Dodgers' approach appeals to the players. And two guys who don't play in Los Angeles weren't afraid to say loud and clear that they like what the L.A. club is doing.

Manny Machado, who played in L.A. and has been hated there since joining the Padres, said that all teams should do what the Dodgers are doing. In his view, it's good for the sport.

https://twitter.com/JesseRogersESPN/status/2023065260417241314

Bryce Harper, who was offered a contract by the Dodgers when he became a free agent, also made a similar statement. The way the club spends and develops young players is a model.

Harper is represented by Scott Boras, and he told Commissioner Rob Manfred to take a hike when Manfred wanted to talk to Phillies players about the salary cap last year.

https://twitter.com/Brandon_N_Wile/status/2023052230056722857

Both players are employed by other National League clubs (the Padres and the Phillies) and are among the highest-paid players in baseball. Do their respective teams like to see such comments being made? Surely not.

In any case, it's got people talking.

