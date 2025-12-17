the Canadiens rights: BPM Sports plans to negotiate to obtain them

BPM Sports had been for sale since last spring. The station had been losing money since it opened, and needed a new owner with a strong backbone and a keen interest in sports.

A few weeks ago, Sylvain Chamberland (Arsenal Media) and Pierre Brosseau (RNC Media) finalized the details of an agreement that will transfer—once CRTC approval has been obtained—stations 91.9 Montreal, 96.5 Gatineau, and 100.9 Quebec City to Arsenal Media.

Once the deal is completed, Arsenal will have some thirty stations in all four corners of Quebec, covering virtually the entire provincial territory.

Sylvain Chamberland has made no secret of the fact, either publicly or privately. He intends to become the reference—indeed, the authority—on hockey in Quebec. Other sports will not be a priority for him. Radio will be (even more) hockey radio.

And information will take precedence over entertainment once he has both hands on the wheel.

It's easy to see why Montreal CF is evaluating other options than BPM Sports to broadcast its games on the radio in 2026.

Several people have told me they recently ran into Alexandre Panneton at the 98.5 FM offices. #Cogeco However, I'm often at BPM Sports and I haven't seen him for months on Laurier Street West. If I had to bet a few brownies, I'd say the… – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 8, 2025

Where there's hockey, there's NHL hockey. The Rocket has left the airwaves of BPM Sports, now being broadcast on the Sick Media network.

Canadiens games on BPM Sports?

Are Sylvain Chamberland and his team still interested in broadcasting live sports on BPM Sports?

The answer is yes… if when we talk about live sports, we're talking about Montreal Canadiens games.

That's what Sylvain Chamberland told BPM Sports employees three weeks ago… and that's what he said in his interview with David Garel(Hockey30) just last week.

The Canadiens' contract with Cogeco (98.5 FM) expires in 18 months, and Arsenal Media intends to negotiate with the Habs for the rights next summer.

“We can't not at least meet with the Canadiens […] we can't just watch this as spectators.” – Sylvain Chamberland

Oh boy! Can you imagine what a turnaround it would be to move Habs games from 98.5 FM to 91.9 FM?

In fact, to be more precise, we'd be talking about switching from the Cogeco network to the Arsenal network (BPM Sports, O, VIVA, Hit Country, etc.), because the games are obviously broadcast throughout Quebec. It wouldn't just be BPM Sports Montreal – and its sometimes breathless broadcasting – that would be airing the games. Arsenal will reach more people than the Cogeco network once the transaction is completed.

Who would describe it? We'd have to see whether Martin McGuire and Dany Dubé would be open to a move to the enemy. Or if they'd make the jump to TV, in particular…

Would Anthony Marcotte get a chance?

Ah yes… From what I hear, the Canadiens' French-language radio rights would cost around $1 million per season.

The next few months will be interesting to follow.