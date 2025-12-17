Samuel Montembeault: We now know what the official plan is for this week

The next few days are going to be… important for Samuel Montembeault.

The goaltender has been sent back to the AHL for conditioning purposes and needs to get off to a good start against the Monsters.

Monty will play tomorrow and Saturday, when the Rocket travel to Cleveland to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. And we officially know what the plan is for him.

Pascal Vincent confirmed it after his team's practice: Monty will play both Rocket games this week before returning to the Canadiens. That's what we expected, but now we have confirmation from a member of the organization.

Now it's clearer. But… let's remember this: Monty could also return to Laval after Christmas.

Pascal Vincent confirms that Samuel Montembeault will play the two games in Cleveland and return with the @CanadiensMTL afterwards @TVASports – Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) December 17, 2025

Pascal Vincent's goal was to give Monty two games to see some pucks. The Rocket head coach wants to give him a chance to find his bearings, and Montembeault will have to seize the opportunity.

Having said that, I get the impression that this directive is coming from upstairs. But hey. We agree that it makes sense: if you're going to send Montembeault to the AHL for conditioning purposes, you might as well play him…

“We wanted to see him (Montembeault) in a position where he was going to see pucks.” – Pascal Vincent @RocketLaval – Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) December 17, 2025

I'm repeating myself, but it's been a big week for the Québécois goaltender.

I'm not saying he can't make mistakes… but what's important for him right now is to find solutions to help him regain his confidence.

He's got to get back to the same mindset that helped him win 31 games and took the Habs to the playoffs last season… and it's by having some big games that he'll be able to do that.

I really hope he does.

