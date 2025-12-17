Hockey

Samuel Montembeault: We now know what the official plan is for this week
Marc-Olivier Cook
Samuel Montembeault: We now know what the official plan is for this week
Credit: Getty Images

The next few days are going to be… important for Samuel Montembeault.

The goaltender has been sent back to the AHL for conditioning purposes and needs to get off to a good start against the Monsters.

Monty will play tomorrow and Saturday, when the Rocket travel to Cleveland to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. And we officially know what the plan is for him.

Pascal Vincent confirmed it after his team's practice: Monty will play both Rocket games this week before returning to the Canadiens. That's what we expected, but now we have confirmation from a member of the organization.

Now it's clearer. But… let's remember this: Monty could also return to Laval after Christmas.

Pascal Vincent's goal was to give Monty two games to see some pucks. The Rocket head coach wants to give him a chance to find his bearings, and Montembeault will have to seize the opportunity.

Having said that, I get the impression that this directive is coming from upstairs. But hey. We agree that it makes sense: if you're going to send Montembeault to the AHL for conditioning purposes, you might as well play him…

I'm repeating myself, but it's been a big week for the Québécois goaltender.

I'm not saying he can't make mistakes… but what's important for him right now is to find solutions to help him regain his confidence.

He's got to get back to the same mindset that helped him win 31 games and took the Habs to the playoffs last season… and it's by having some big games that he'll be able to do that.

I really hope he does.


Overtime

– That's the magic of Christmas (hehe)!

– Wow!

– No surprises here.

– Oh boy.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!