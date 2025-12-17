Hockey

Samuel Montembeault could return to Laval after Christmas
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

Samuel Montembeault has said yes to a maximum two-week stay in the AHL. It just goes to show what a good team player he is, and what he wants is what's best for the club.

And for himself, of course.

Marc Denis is right: it's good to see that the club is also looking for solutions. We don't want to throw in the towel in his case: we want him to pull through.

At this point, we know that Samuel Montembeault will play Thursday and/or Saturday (probably both games) in Cleveland, in the colors of the Laval Rocket.

We also know that he'll be joining the Canadiens in Pittsburgh on Sunday. But Marc Denis, in a column posted on RDS social networks, had this to say:

He'll be joining the team (the Canadiens) in Pittsburgh on Sunday. He won't be activated for the NHL just yet. – Marc Denis on Samuel Montembeault

Why is this?

If the Canadiens decide they don't need Monty on December 21 and 23, the québécois goaltender will stay in the stands and be eligible to return to the AHL after Christmas.

(Credit: Rocket)

On December 27 and 28, the Rocket will be at home.

Since the goalie was traded on the 16th, he could play both games against Syracuse… if he isn't reactivated in the NHL in the meantime by the Canadiens, of course.

If Monty is needed in the NHL before the holidays, he'll be activated and he'll play. But if the club isn't sure, we won't take the chance of activating him and ending his stint down there.

To be continued.


