Mike Matheson was not at the Canadiens’ morning practice

This morning, the Canadiens had a practice session in Brossard.

Before the other guys hit the ice, Kaiden Guhle made his presence felt. Seeing him in a tracksuit is a good thing, because it means he's making progress.

Theoretically, we're about a month (or less, in the best of all possible worlds) away from seeing him in action again.

Kaiden Guhle put on his skates this morning in Brossard. Reminder: he underwent surgery on November 13. His return is scheduled between January 8 and 22. https://t.co/kHacYqhXaE – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 17, 2025

As for practice, a few skaters were there: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson, Alexandre Texier, Oliver Kapanen, Adam Engstrom, Joe Veleno, Jared Davidson, and Owen Beck.

Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler were also there, of course, as reported by colleague Patrick Guillet.

Jacob Fowler working on some techniques under the supervision of Eric Raymond and with the help of Owen Beck@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Fowler #NHL pic.twitter.com/iDS7lRaLkZ – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) December 17, 2025

Originally, we wanted to see if Mike Matheson would be there. But earlier this morning, the Canadiens announced that practice was optional after all.

The result? We can't draw any major conclusions from Matheson's case. It's a good thing for him and for the club.

If he'd missed a regular practice, it would have been bigger news. But still: seeing him skate this morning would have been a step in the right direction.

Remember that, according to Renaud Lavoie, the defenseman shouldn't be absent for long.

The Canadiens will hold a morning skate tomorrow morning at the Bell Centre, a few hours before their game against the Hawks. In due course, we'll see if Matheson jumps on the ice.

We expect to see Jakub Dobes in front of his team's net.

It's down to the two goalies (Fowler and Dobes) with coach Éric Raymond on the ice. They're working hard on the details of their techniques. The two goalies seem to have a nice camaraderie. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Fowler #Dobes #NHL pic.twitter.com/JZaXE6U8jo – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) December 17, 2025

