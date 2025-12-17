Mike Matheson: Expect a short absence

Yesterday, playing without Mike Matheson wasn't ideal for the Canadiens. It really wasn't.

Yes, the other defensemen did well under the circumstances. Yes, Lane Hutson is capable of staying on the ice for a long time, having played 27 minutes yesterday.

In fact, his coach praised him after the game.

But we all agree that the Canadiens without Mike Matheson just isn't the same. The Québécois is so capable of playing in all circumstances that it makes everyone's job easier.

His 4:48 CONTINUITY on Sunday against the Oilers is a case in point.

Seeing him miss a game with a body injury is not good news, of course. That said, Renaud Lavoie told BPM Sports this morning that the Canadiens aren't planning to do without Mike Matheson for the long term.

From what he was able to report, the Canadiens' Canadian defenseman is only expected to be absent for the short term. This is obviously good news.

Does this mean he'll be able to play tomorrow against Chicago? Who knows.

We won't necessarily have any answers to our questions today, since the Canadiens have just announced that practice is now optional.

We'll find out later if his upper-body injury will prevent him from playing tomorrow.

But whether Matheson plays zero, one, two, three, or four games between now and Christmas, the holiday break will undoubtedly be good for the man who plays so many big minutes for the Canadiens.

