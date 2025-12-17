Luke Weaver: another player leaving the Yankees for the Mets

In the last few hours, two good relievers have signed exactly the same contract (two years, $22M in all) in the National League East. Brad Keller is going to Philly and Luke Weaver is going to New York.

Actually, when I say that Weaver is “going” to New York, I mean that he's staying in the Big Apple. After all, the relief pitcher had been playing for the Yankees since the 2023 season.

Although he didn't finish the 2025 season well (did he come back from injury too quickly?), he was on fire at the start of the campaign. And in the 2024 playoffs, he saved games when his (former) club needed him.

But now, like Devin Williams, he's off to the Mets. Both guys will try to replace Edwin Diaz by committee.

With Clay Holmes also in New York (in the Mets rotation), that's three former Yankees closers who have chosen to sign with the Mets in the last dozen months.

If you also factor in manager Carlos Mendoza (who left the Yankees to become a manager… which makes sense) and a certain Juan Soto, that's a few men leaving the Yankees for the Mets recently.

Still, eh?

The Yankees are probably hoping that Jim Bowden is telling the truth and that Cody Bellinger does indeed have the Yankees ahead of the Mets on his roster. Otherwise, the Yankees will be referred to as Steve Cohen's club-school…

More than ever, there are plenty of relievers finding takers lately. But teams looking for relief help (everyone, that is) still have options on the table.

Pete Fairbanks is probably the most attractive of the lot.

