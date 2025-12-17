Kyle Tucker in Toronto: “I don’t see anyone he fits in with better.”

We know the Blue Jays are on the case of Kyle Tucker. There are no surprises here.

Until proven otherwise, we know that the outfielder visited the Blue Jays' spring training facility only. Yes, we're talking about a club that practices close to his hometown of Tampa Bay.

Which makes you wonder what other teams are in the running.

The Yankees are more focused on Cody Bellinger. The Phillies may lie, but they say their outfield is sold out. The Giants, Cubs, and Red Sox won't spend as much.

The Mets and Dodgers shouldn't be underestimated (in the event of a shorter-term contract), but the Blue Jays clearly fit the profile of a club that can get its hands on the right fielder.

And according to Bob Nightengale, that's exactly what's going to happen, since the star player fits in better with the Blue Jays than any other team in Major League Baseball.

Mason Miller on the move? The Mets snagging Cody Bellinger? @BNightengale explores some out-of-the-ordinary things that could go down before the new year… pic.twitter.com/np8TyrnTO0 – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 17, 2025

That's what he said on the Foul Territory podcast.

We agree that if the Blue Jays got their hands on Kyle Tucker, the club would have an offensive lineup that would clearly be among the elite of the baseball world in 2026.

George Springer (DH) Kyle Tucker (9) Vladimir Guerrero Jr (3) Addison Barger (5) Anthony Santander (7) Alejandro Kirk (2) Daulton Varsho (8) Ernie Clement (4) Andres Gimenez (6)

Tyler Heineman, Myles Straw, Davis Schneider, Nathan Lukes, Joey Loperfido, and other players in the minors would also be fighting for their place in the sun. At least, at the moment, that's how the club is built.

It's also worth noting that the Blue Jays, who have depth on the mound, could go for Bo Bichette instead of Tucker. This would also make the Blue Jays a complete club.

PMLB

Justin Bruihl traded to the Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians acquire LHP Justin Bruihl from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 17, 2025

Alex Bregman is not signing on to return to Boston.

The DBacks' interest in Alex Bregman is ‘sincere,' per @ByRobertMurray.@Sean_McAdam isn't optimistic about a Bregman return: “There's a lot of smoke about Bregman receiving interest from Arizona, interest from other teams willing to go longer on deals to Bregman than the Sox.” pic.twitter.com/oR7C97mt5w – Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) December 17, 2025

Tom Pohlad now leads the Twins as controlling shareholder.

The #MNTwins partial sale at a $1.75b valuation to three minority groups is finalized with Tom Pohlad taking over day-to-day operations – and as controlling owner once #MLB approves. https://t.co/loWh43sU8c – DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) December 17, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.