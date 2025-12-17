Baseball

Kyle Tucker in Toronto: “I don’t see anyone he fits in with better.”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kyle Tucker in Toronto: “I don’t see anyone he fits in with better.”
Credit: North Side Baseball

We know the Blue Jays are on the case of Kyle Tucker. There are no surprises here.

Until proven otherwise, we know that the outfielder visited the Blue Jays' spring training facility only. Yes, we're talking about a club that practices close to his hometown of Tampa Bay.

Which makes you wonder what other teams are in the running.

The Yankees are more focused on Cody Bellinger. The Phillies may lie, but they say their outfield is sold out. The Giants, Cubs, and Red Sox won't spend as much.

The Mets and Dodgers shouldn't be underestimated (in the event of a shorter-term contract), but the Blue Jays clearly fit the profile of a club that can get its hands on the right fielder.

And according to Bob Nightengale, that's exactly what's going to happen, since the star player fits in better with the Blue Jays than any other team in Major League Baseball.

That's what he said on the Foul Territory podcast.

We agree that if the Blue Jays got their hands on Kyle Tucker, the club would have an offensive lineup that would clearly be among the elite of the baseball world in 2026.

  1. George Springer (DH)
  2. Kyle Tucker (9)
  3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr (3)
  4. Addison Barger (5)
  5. Anthony Santander (7)
  6. Alejandro Kirk (2)
  7. Daulton Varsho (8)
  8. Ernie Clement (4)
  9. Andres Gimenez (6)

Tyler Heineman, Myles Straw, Davis Schneider, Nathan Lukes, Joey Loperfido, and other players in the minors would also be fighting for their place in the sun. At least, at the moment, that's how the club is built.

It's also worth noting that the Blue Jays, who have depth on the mound, could go for Bo Bichette instead of Tucker. This would also make the Blue Jays a complete club.

PMLB
  • Justin Bruihl traded to the Guardians.

  • Alex Bregman is not signing on to return to Boston.

  • Tom Pohlad now leads the Twins as controlling shareholder.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!