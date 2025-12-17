Hockey

Marc-Olivier Cook
Hospital visit: habs players brought smiles to sick children
Credit: Screenshot / X

It was a different kind of day for the Canadiens players.

After this morning's optional practice, the boys visited young patients at CHU Sainte-Justine and the Montreal Children's Hospital. Understandably, there were some very special moments, both for the players and the youngsters.

The Canadiens players seemed happy to be able to give back to their community:

These moments are always touching.

The younger players get to meet some of the Canadiens' players, and it's a unique experience for them. It makes the players happy, too… even if it must be a little hard on morale for obvious reasons.

But it wasn't just the kids who enjoyed a visit from the Canadiens today.

Stu Cowan, who was at the Montreal Children's Hospital with Caufield, Kapanen, and Carrier (among others), saw how excited the hospital staff were too.

And that, too, makes for some great moments:

All in all, there were plenty of smiles on the faces of players, children, and medical staff alike.

It may not seem like much to some people… but to the kids, it's really special. The Canadiens' players' visit gave them a great day out, and that's all that's important in this context.

Bravo to the Canadiens organization for the idea, once again. This Habs tradition is truly beautiful.


