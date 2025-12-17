Hospital visit: habs players brought smiles to sick children

It was a different kind of day for the Canadiens players.

After this morning's optional practice, the boys visited young patients at CHU Sainte-Justine and the Montreal Children's Hospital. Understandably, there were some very special moments, both for the players and the youngsters.

The Canadiens players seemed happy to be able to give back to their community:

Josh Anderson, Nick Suzuki, Jakub Dobes, and Zack Bolduc at the Habs' annual children's hospital visit at CHU Sainte-Justine pic.twitter.com/bcUMgwJaJD – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 17, 2025

These moments are always touching.

The younger players get to meet some of the Canadiens' players, and it's a unique experience for them. It makes the players happy, too… even if it must be a little hard on morale for obvious reasons.

Heart-warming and also heart-breaking watching #Habs players visiting sick kids at Montreal Children's Hospital. A wonderful Christmas tradition with Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/9MpELnzhmt – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 17, 2025

But it wasn't just the kids who enjoyed a visit from the Canadiens today.

Stu Cowan, who was at the Montreal Children's Hospital with Caufield, Kapanen, and Carrier (among others), saw how excited the hospital staff were too.

And that, too, makes for some great moments:

Cole Caufield, Oliver Kapanen, and Alexandre Carrier bringing some Christmas joy to staff and patients at Montreal Children's Hospital on the #Habs annual holiday visit. pic.twitter.com/LJqGYHcj4P – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 17, 2025

All in all, there were plenty of smiles on the faces of players, children, and medical staff alike.

It may not seem like much to some people… but to the kids, it's really special. The Canadiens' players' visit gave them a great day out, and that's all that's important in this context.

Bravo to the Canadiens organization for the idea, once again. This Habs tradition is truly beautiful.

Overtime

– Nice photo.

The annual tradition of Habs players visiting Montreal children's hospitals during the holidays in December was started by the great Mr. Jean Béliveau over 70 years ago. pic.twitter.com/U9KEAgVnMW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 17, 2025

– That's right.

The Canadiens' defensive depth put to the test https://t.co/ISLsdJ1PWb – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 17, 2025

– Oh.

Unless something changes, the money just isn't there for the return of the Expos. Right now Nashville will likely get 1 of the 2 expansion teams. Second team up for grabs. – Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) December 17, 2025

– I like this.