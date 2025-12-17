First images of Samuel Montembeault in the Laval Rocket uniform

Do you remember the time Carey Price and Brendan Gallagher played together… for the Laval Rocket?

The two veterans had taken part in a match in the American League to get back into shape. And it was a funny moment, because we weren't used to seeing them in Rocket uniforms.

You've got to admit, it's a little weird :

That said… I had the same feeling today when I saw Samuel Montembeault wearing a Rocket jersey at practice.

The québécois practiced with the rest of the group today in Cleveland and had his “new team” jersey on his back. Again, it's a little weird:

Sam Montembeault at practice with the Laval Rocket today pic.twitter.com/m384J6YsKC – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 17, 2025

But hey. You have to do what you have to do: Monty is in Laval for the week, and he has to abide by the Rocket's rules.

It would have been crazy, anyway, to see him practice in a Canadiens jersey, like…

Pascal Vincent mentioned (Radio-Canada) that he likes the way Montembeault is behaving so far. The Rocket driver maintains that the goalie is in a good frame of mind and looks ready to regain his confidence.

So much the better if that's the case.

Samuel Montembeault “is in a good place mentally” https://t.co/lSf5o6TZuE – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 17, 2025

Monty knows what he has to do to get his Canadiens jersey back.

It's going to be a little weird for him, wearing a Rocket uniform this week… but hey. It's up to him to prove that he deserves the opportunity to wear the Canadiens' jersey in the near future.

And even then, he knows what he has to do to get there.

Overtime

– Good luck.

Patrick Mahomes begins his long rehabilitationhttps://t.co/7lPu7ObFC9 – RDS (@RDSca) December 17, 2025

– Hello, boys.

– Yikes.