Bo Bichette is starting to tell teams he’s willing to change positions

We all know that Bo Bichette isn't a great defensive player at shortstop. It's not exactly a secret.

But in the World Series, when he played second base (and did well despite his injury and inexperience), it confirmed to everyone that yes, he can be better at a less demanding position.

That's why the free agent got calls from clubs who'd love to have him at second base.

It was unclear how willing Bichette was to change positions. Doing it in the short term because of injury or doing it for the long term, it's not the same thing.

But now we have clearer answers.

According to Mark Feinsand, who spoke to MLB Network, Bichette is starting to tell some teams that he'd be willing to change positions for the rest of his career.

How does Bo Bichette's market change as a second baseman?@Feinsand expands on reports that the slugger is willing to make the position switch . htt ps://t.co/vtzLIkcszv pic.twitter.com/giIcrBWgAh – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 17, 2025

The question to ask is why this is coming out now. Does the player want to restore a bit of value to his bid by creating a bigger market?

The bigger the market, the higher the bid.

Second basemen obviously don't get paid like shortstops, but if Bichette can increase the pool of teams interested in signing him, it can only help the overall $$ he signs for. https://t.co/TfVsvKHlt4 – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) December 17, 2025

Obviously, a shortstop gets paid more than a second baseman. But given his bat, his ability to play shortstop (and be versatile) and the lack of middle infielders on the market, he can go out and get a shortstop contract to play second base.

It's worth considering.

I wonder: if the Blue Jays bring him back, would Bichette say yes to playing second base, leaving Andres Gimenez at shortstop? My feeling is yes, if he has a contract worthy of a shortstop.

Remember that Alex Bregman helped his market last year by opening the door to playing second base. Will Bichette do the same? It's quite possible, yes.

This content was created with the help of AI.