Top 5: Igor Shesterkin smashes his stick after the loss
Raphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, 10 teams were in action.

Most of them were Western clubs.

Here are the results and highlights from the five games:

(Credit: NHL.com)

1. Igor Shesterkin smashes his stick after defeat

The Ducks were in New York last night.

Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba returned to the Big Apple. They received standing ovations, of course.

The ovations helped the visitors, as they made short work of the Rangers by a score of 4-1.

Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke are having excellent seasons so far, and both forwards continue to dominate.

After the game, Igor Shesterkin was so frustrated that he broke his stick.

Looking at his stats, you can see that his team's setbacks aren't necessarily his fault…

In the Ducks' win, a goal was even scored at 3-on-5.

It's rare that we see that.

2. Mikko Rantanen injures Darcy Kuemper

Mikko Rantanen has never been known as a dirty player.

This season, however, he's multiplying his dirty tricks. Yesterday, he injured Kings number-one goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Corey Perry clearly didn't appreciate it and had a few words for the Finn.

Kuemper never returned to the game and let's hope he won't be bothered by injury for long. He's got a chance of making the Olympics, this one.

But the Moose is obviously not a bad player, and yesterday he proved once again that he's one of the best. First, he fed Matt Duchene brilliantly.

Then he scored the superb insurance goal in the third period.

He, Duchene, and Wyatt Johnston finished with two points.

3. Filip Forsberg's hat trick

It was Filip Forsberg night in St. Louis.

The Predators forward scored a hat trick.

He scored his first goal of the game just 27 seconds into the game.

The hosts scored a superb equalizer.

But it wasn't enough to overcome Forsberg and Nashville.

In addition to the Swede, Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi also did well, collecting two assists each.

4. Logan Stanley has one more goal this season than the rest of his career

The Senators and Jets faced off in an all-Canadian duel.

In the end, it was the Sens who won in overtime thanks to Brady Tkachuk.

Winnipeg led by a goal late in the game.

But the Sens didn't give up and sent the game into overtime.

In the setback, Logan Stanley scored again.

He has three goals in his last four games.

The big defenseman thus has more goals this season (6) than the rest of his career (5).

Logan Ovechkin has finally arrived!

(Credit: hockeydb)

5. Battle of Florida won by the Panthers

In Tampa Bay, the two Florida teams faced off.

The Panthers won easily enough. Final score: 5-2.

With 26 saves on 28 shots, Sergei Bobrovsky had his say in the victory.

Sam Reinhart, meanwhile, continued to climb the list of shorthanded goals in franchise history.

The rivalry between the two Florida teams is real.

Late in the game, Jake Guentzel had enough and threw down the gloves against Niko Mikkola.

In addition to the game, Tampa also lost the services of Brandon Hagel.

Not good news, obviously.


Extension

– A bizarre goal indeed.

– Top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 10 games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
