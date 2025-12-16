Top 5: Igor Shesterkin smashes his stick after the loss

Last night in the NHL, 10 teams were in action.

Most of them were Western clubs.

Here are the results and highlights from the five games:

1. Igor Shesterkin smashes his stick after defeat

The Ducks were in New York last night.

Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba returned to the Big Apple. They received standing ovations, of course.

Rangers fans gave Chris Kreider a long standing ovation in his first game back at MSG Forever a fan favorite pic.twitter.com/7yOc7RfsD3 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 16, 2025

The fans in New York also welcomed back their former captain, Jacob Trouba, who returns to @TheGarden for the first time since being traded to the @AnaheimDucks! pic.twitter.com/3DgTVLvvx2 – NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2025

The ovations helped the visitors, as they made short work of the Rangers by a score of 4-1.

Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke are having excellent seasons so far, and both forwards continue to dominate.

After the game, Igor Shesterkin was so frustrated that he broke his stick.

Looking at his stats, you can see that his team's setbacks aren't necessarily his fault…

Shesterkin is FUMING after another Rangers loss at MSG pic.twitter.com/jZ5RlTl0J9 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 16, 2025

In the Ducks' win, a goal was even scored at 3-on-5.

It's rare that we see that.

LaCombe shorthanded With only three skaters for us, he gets us on the board! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/YF6bnqPegP – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 16, 2025

2. Mikko Rantanen injures Darcy Kuemper

Mikko Rantanen has never been known as a dirty player.

This season, however, he's multiplying his dirty tricks. Yesterday, he injured Kings number-one goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Corey Perry was giving it to Rantanen at the benches https://t.co/rsdi1 g0X0g pic.twitter.com/ig6ztRZD7R – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 16, 2025

Corey Perry clearly didn't appreciate it and had a few words for the Finn.

Kuemper never returned to the game and let's hope he won't be bothered by injury for long. He's got a chance of making the Olympics, this one.

But the Moose is obviously not a bad player, and yesterday he proved once again that he's one of the best. First, he fed Matt Duchene brilliantly.

That is one crispy pass from Moose to set up Matt Duchene pic.twitter.com/PTPtLS6eEs – NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2025

Then he scored the superb insurance goal in the third period.

He, Duchene, and Wyatt Johnston finished with two points.

3. Filip Forsberg's hat trick

It was Filip Forsberg night in St. Louis.

The Predators forward scored a hat trick.

Filip Forsberg put on a performance tonight on the road! pic.twitter.com/AVplI46lmj – NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2025

He scored his first goal of the game just 27 seconds into the game.

It took just 27 SECONDS for Filip Forsberg to break the ice pic.twitter.com/Xvc9eygmU6 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2025

The hosts scored a superb equalizer.

But it wasn't enough to overcome Forsberg and Nashville.

You're going to want to watch this goal in its entirety What a play by the @StLouisBlues! pic.twitter.com/hmlIJWJzln – NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2025

In addition to the Swede, Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi also did well, collecting two assists each.

4. Logan Stanley has one more goal this season than the rest of his career

The Senators and Jets faced off in an all-Canadian duel.

In the end, it was the Sens who won in overtime thanks to Brady Tkachuk.

CAPTAIN TKACHUK FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/emvacsRhiY – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 16, 2025

Winnipeg led by a goal late in the game.

But the Sens didn't give up and sent the game into overtime.

In the setback, Logan Stanley scored again.

He has three goals in his last four games.

The big defenseman thus has more goals this season (6) than the rest of his career (5).

Logan Ovechkin has finally arrived!

5. Battle of Florida won by the Panthers

In Tampa Bay, the two Florida teams faced off.

The Panthers won easily enough. Final score: 5-2.

With 26 saves on 28 shots, Sergei Bobrovsky had his say in the victory.

BOB SHUTS THE DOOR pic.twitter.com/tJTgcnkz3i – NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2025

Sam Reinhart, meanwhile, continued to climb the list of shorthanded goals in franchise history.

Sam Reinhart scored his 13th career shorthanded goal with the @FlaPanthers and tied Aleksander Barkov for the second most in franchise history, behind Radek Dvorak (16). Watch now in (@TVASports), (NHL Network), : https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC https: //t.co/xGx1GNvWgY – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 16, 2025

The rivalry between the two Florida teams is real.

Late in the game, Jake Guentzel had enough and threw down the gloves against Niko Mikkola.

JAKE GUENTZEL WENT AFTER NIKO MIKKOLA pic.twitter.com/0JyVKUSER2 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 16, 2025

In addition to the game, Tampa also lost the services of Brandon Hagel.

Not good news, obviously.

Brandon Hagel left the game in the 3rd period tonight and did not return after this hit from Seth Jones. Hagel suffered a concussion back in April after taking a hit from Aaron Ekblad in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/ZN1udtkz7Z – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 16, 2025

– A bizarre goal indeed.

The Rangers tie the game in a WILD sequence After initially being called no goal, it was ruled that Lukas Dostal put it into his own net pic.twitter.com/bnnQHuI1dv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2025

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– 10 games on the bill tonight.