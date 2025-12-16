The Canadiens: No easy matchups ahead of a tough game

The Montreal Canadiens have five games left before the holiday break. Are you buying presents for Christmas, by the way?

The Habs' next three games are at home… and the next seven on the road. The Flyers, Blackhawks, and Penguins are at the Bell Centre this week, while the club travels to Pittsburgh and Boston before Christmas.

What's next? The obligatory break and the usual trip to Florida.

The Martin St-Louis-led club will also travel to Carolina, St. Louis, and Dallas before returning home to face the Flames on January 7.

In these 10 games (before the one against the Flames, I mean), there will be no easy games.

I know, I know: in the NHL, there are no easy games. But you know what I mean when I talk about the Flames being a… catchable opponent. Right?

I also know that, playing in the East, there aren't many “easy duels.” But still.

The Flyers are currently in the playoffs. So are the Bruins. The Penguins are on the doorstep of the playoffs. And the Blackhawks are not to be taken lightly.

Even without Connor Bedard.

The Florida teams are formidable (even if the Panthers are low in the standings and the Habs had the champion's number last season) and the Hurricanes and Stars are powerhouses.

The Blues? They beat the Habs at the Bell Centre recently. So they could very well win at home, even if their season isn't exactly stellar.

Playing so often and being on the road so much is no easy challenge, given the travel and time difference. The Canadiens will have to be ready and not underestimate an opponent to stay in the playoff picture in the East.

The big question, of course, is how the goalies will be used. But that's another debate.

overtime

– The Canadiens will practice at 10:30 this morning. [X]

