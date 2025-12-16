Several teams are interested in Jazz Chisholm Jr

So far, the New York Yankees' offseason is living up to its name, with the Bombers remaining very quiet on both the free agent and transaction markets.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, several Major League Baseball teams have shown interest in the second baseman.

Teams Have Shown Interest In Jazz Chisholm Jr. https://t.co/W2EZhPqyiZ pic.twitter.com/ciFy9iucoj – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 15, 2025

The interest makes sense, not least because of Chisholm's 2025 season. He was named to the All-Star Game for the second time in his six-year career in the Manfred Tour, hitting 31 homers and stealing 31 bases, while posting a 4.2 bWAR. In 176 games with New York in 2024 and 2025, Chisholm Jr. put 42 home runs and 103 runs batted in on the scoreboard.

Jazz is also attractive because he is under team control for the 2026 season, eligible for arbitration for a third year and expected to be paid between five and ten million dollars. He has also demonstrated that he can be an above-average hitter with a career OPS+ of 109.

And it's exactly for these reasons that the fact that the Yankees want to send him elsewhere makes no sense, despite the fact that the New York lineup features plenty of left-handed hitters in its offensive lineup.

Not to mention the fact that the Yankees' infield is already very thin. Shortstop Anthony Volpe had a catastrophic 2025 campaign and recently underwent shoulder surgery, which should see him start next season on the injured list. Ben Rice and Ryan MacMahon should occupy the corners of the outfield, while Amed Rosario and Oswaldo Cabrera will be bench options.

Nothing to write home about and nothing to justify a deal involving Chisholm Jr.

