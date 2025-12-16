Samuel Montembeault is heading to Laval

Wow. Big news.

Samuel Montembeault is off to Laval. The Canadiens have sent him to the AHL for conditioning purposes because the goalie hasn't gotten a start since December 2.

Monty could have said no. But he did. But he said yes, anyway.

– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 16, 2025

In all this, it's worth mentioning something rather important.

Monty didn't have to go through waivers because he was sent to the AHL for conditioning purposes. The Canadiens didn't have to put him on waivers in that context.

The goalie had to give his approval for the Habs to go that route, that being said.

More details to come…