Rumors surrounding Phillip Danault: his agent is furious

This afternoon, Marco D'Amico reported that Phillip Danault, whose name has been in the rumor mill for the past ten days, has asked the Kings for a trade. And the forward, whose flu is now quite suspect, would have the Habs as one of his preferred destinations.

No, that doesn't mean he'll definitely come to Montreal. That said, he'd like to come back and the Habs have talked to the Kings about it.

It should be noted, however, that Danault's agent is the colorful Allan Walsh, who isn't afraid to get his name out there.

And in response to the information shared by D'Amico, Walsh seemed quite furious. He responded by saying that the journalist hadn't taken the time to validate and that the whole thing was “shameful”…

But in fact, he never denied it.

You never bothered to check with me. Shameful attention-seeking reporting. #NotAnInsider https://t.co/Dke4rVfCNP – Allan Walsh (@walsha) December 16, 2025

We know that an agent's job is to defend his client. So it's safe to assume that this is the purpose of Walsh's outing: to take a little heat off his client's shoulders.

And since he didn't deny it, it's logical to assume that it's all true: if it hadn't been, he'd have called it hogwash or something. But here, all that's in question is the way the information was reported.

It's clear that, at the moment, this is the hot topic in the NHL. Danault, after all, could leave at any time… and the NHL's transaction freeze (which begins Friday night) has everyone scrambling to get it resolved in time.

The Kings don't have to trade him by Friday, we agree. But at the same time, letting this drag on is not in the Kings' best interest either.

Overtime

– It would be surprising to see him leave the Flyers.

What does the future hold for Nicolas Deslauriers? The @renlavoietva update: https ://t.co/TpRJ1z8OlM – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 17, 2025

– Hehe.

Brendan Gallagher with his Habs teammates pic.twitter.com/qkUStpZzA4 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 16, 2025

– Interesting.

Pierre LeBrun: At some point I think Connor Ingram becomes part of things for the Oilers, so they could have a brand new duo in goal in Edmonton by year's end – Sick Podcast w/ Tony Marinaro (12/12) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 17, 2025

– Oh?

This also affects the Ketel Marte file. https://t.co/EPga7kRMT0 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 16, 2025

– Big news.