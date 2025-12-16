Red Sox: Jarren Duran’s market heats up

The Boston Red Sox currently have a surplus in the outfield. That's why, for several weeks now, Jarren Duran's name has been bandied around Major League Baseball, although a deal has not yet been finalized.

But now, WEEI's Rob Bradford has added a bit more to the story this morning (Tuesday), saying that interest in the outfielder appears to be heating up.

It looks like interest in Jarren Duran is intensifying in terms of interest from multiple teams, which is why the Red Sox are hanging on to him.

This is in addition to the fact that, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, young Kristian Campbell has been getting playing time in the Puerto Rico Winter League exclusively in the outfield. There's no smoke without fire.

It feels like interest in Jarren Duran is heating up in terms of interest from multiple teams, which is why the Red Sox are digging in – Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 16, 2025

The Red Sox currently have Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafael, and Roman Anthony as outfielders at the major league level, plus Campbell who could be added. If Boston doesn't conclude a deal involving one of these, it would put the club in a difficult situation.

As for who will end up elsewhere, it's most likely between Duran and Abreu. The latter is a phenomenal defensive player with great power potential, but has had some injury concerns of late. With one more year of team control, perhaps he could leave, but everything is pointing in Duran's direction at the moment.

The Kansas City Royals have already expressed interest in Duran since the start of the offseason, but the Red Sox will have to lower their expectations, as the Missouri outfit doesn't want to part with pitcher Cole Ragans.

A story to follow in the coming hours.

This content was created with the help of AI.