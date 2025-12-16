Phillip Danault: The Habs would be in the top three of his favorite destinations for a trade

Phillip Danault is a popular name at the moment.

According to Marco D'Amico, the Québécois has asked the Kings to trade him because he would like a new opportunity. There will be interest if the Kings say openly that Danault is available, because center players like him who could change addresses aren't running around the NHL right now.

And according to Anthony Martineau(TVA Sports), the Habs would be in the top three of his favorite destinations for a trade. That doesn't seem to surprise me.

The latest information on this burning issue (@Antho_Martineau) https://t.co/8msfRiPNTI – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 16, 2025

It doesn't surprise me because we know that Danault would like to finish his career with the Canadiens.

He's had some great years in Montreal, he knows the place, he's from Quebec, he knows the Habs fans liked him a lot… and he also knows the Canadiens have the tools to be dangerous before too long.

Playing for the Habs is attractive right now, after all…

Danault may be interested, but it has to work for the Canadiens too.

The Habs are interested… but will Kent Hughes pay to get him out of California? Is the GM of the Canadiens willing to give a chunk of change for a guy who doesn't produce on the ice anymore (or hardly at all)?

If the answer is yes, it's true that Danault could help the Canadiens on the ice right now. He has interesting defensive qualities and was a regular 40-point per season player when he played with Brendan Gallagher in Montreal.

On the second line, with Ivan Demidov by his side… maybe it could get interesting. No?

This would allow Martin St-Louis to send Oliver Kapanen to the third line and put Jake Evans back on the fourth unit, where he should normally play. Above all, it would give Martin St-Louis a guy who can be used for anything: we know that Danault is excellent on the power play, after all.

And we know he can handle five-on-five.

The question is, does Danault's salary ($5.5 million per season) scare the Canadiens? Would the Kings be open to the idea of withholding part of his salary to facilitate a trade?

If so, I have a feeling it could get REALLY interesting for the Habs, who have been looking for a quality center since last summer…

