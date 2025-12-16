Phillip Danault has reportedly officially requested a trade

Things aren't working out for Phillip Danault in Los Angeles.

The center, who has yet to score in 30 NHL games this season (he has five assists), seems to be in dire need of a fresh start. According to Marco D'Amico, Danault has asked the Kings to trade him.

The québécois would like to see this happen in the next few days, before the NHL freeze. Reminder: the freeze on trades begins the night of December 19-20… and runs for seven days, until December 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Sources indicate that Phil Danault has asked for a trade in LA. His camp hopes a deal gets done sooner rather than later, prior to the Trade Freeze. The Kings are willing to wait it out, looking for a player-for-player trade. MTL, NJD, and CAR are some of the teams that have kicked the tires there. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) December 16, 2025

Still according to D'Amico, the Kings are willing to wait to get the price they want.

The Los Angeles team would be interested in a player-for-player deal. Which makes sense… since the Kings have no interest in going after a prospect right now: they have a chance of winning the Stanley Cup this year, and they owe it to the season.

Especially since this is Anze Kopitar's last season in the NHL…

The Canadiens have just over $3M in salary cap space and Danault is on a $5.5M salary (until the end of next season).

I say that… because in his tweet, Marco D'Amico states that the Habs were one of the clubs that called the Kings for information about Danault. We knew that Kent Hughes was interested in him and this confirms it in a way.

But I find it hard to see Danault making a comeback in Montreal. The Canadiens don't have many players to give away at the moment (those who are NHL-ready are helping the Canadiens right now), and it's the player's contract that bothers me in a way.

If Danault were in the last year of his contract, no problem. But now he's on a big salary for next season, and I tend to think that would handcuff Kent Hughes in his moves this summer… and I don't want that to happen.

Anyway. What's important to know, in the end, is that a deal involving Phillip Danault could materialize soon if the Kings satisfy his wish to leave.

