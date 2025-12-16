New opportunity for an established defensive Québec player in the CFL

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to strengthen their defensive core with the announcement of a two-season contract extension for Redha Kramdi.

The decision, made official on Tuesday, confirms the growing importance of the Montreal-based defensive half within the Manitoba organization and ensures his presence with the club beyond the 2025 season.

Approaching his 29th birthday, Kramdi is coming off one of the most successful campaigns of his career. Used in a variety of situations, he stood out for his consistency and intensity, totaling 47 defensive tackles.

He also contributed two tackles on special teams, while adding a forced fumble and the first interception of his professional career. These statistics testify to his evolution and versatility.

His ability to respond in key moments has not gone unnoticed. In September, in a win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the five-foot-10, 189-pound québécois matched his personal best with eight tackles in a single game.

He had reached this same plateau a few weeks earlier, in late July 2024, against the Toronto Argonauts, demonstrating a consistency appreciated by the coaching staff.

A defensive pillar and respected leader in Winnipeg

In 2025, Kramdi took part in 16 regular-season games, plus the Eastern Semi-Final. His use of several positions, including safety, makes him a key part of the Blue Bombers' defensive scheme. With 72 career games played in Winnipeg, he has established himself as a leader on the field and in the locker room.

Drafted in the second round, 16th overall, in 2021, after a remarkable stint with the Carabins de l'Université de Montréal, Kramdi perfectly embodies the successful development of a Canadiens talent. This extension is in keeping with the Blue Bombers' desire to rely on established players to remain competitive at the top of the CFL.

This content was created with the help of AI.