Munetaka Murakami has less than a week to sign

Munetaka Murakami has been a popular name in baseball for several years now. We're talking about a guy who broke it all in Japan… and who had major league teams dreaming of his eventual arrival in America.

He's one of the most powerful players ever to come out of Japan.

And finally, this winter Murakami will be making the leap to America. But what's really peculiar in his case is that time is running out, as he has to sign a contract by next Monday (guys leaving Japan have 45 days to sign once they're available) if he wants to join the MLB…

Except that there's no word on him… which is (really) peculiar for a guy who has to sign in just a few days' time.

So, right now, we're wondering how this deal is going to work out. And suddenly, the idea of him signing a long-term contract is becoming less and less likely.

What seems more logical is the idea of a shorter contract with exit options.

There has been oddly little public buzz about Munetaka Murakami, whose window to sign closes Monday. An AL executive suggested last month that instead of a long deal, a shorter contract with an opt-out(s) makes sense. If he proves himself, he gets paid. Might that work for the Red Sox? https://t.co/eDGHfwgiaK – Tim Healey (@timbhealey) December 16, 2025

We know that Murakami, despite his immense power, raises certain doubts in the MLB. He has trouble hitting the ball when it's coming in at high speed… and in MLB, quite a few pitchers are able to push it.

So a very long contract for his services is cause for concern.

That said, signing a shorter contract with exit options would allow Murakami to prove his worth. If he's able to shine next year (especially against fastballs), he could simply walk away from his contract and break the bank in a year's time.

His market would clearly be more competitive then.

So one wonders which team might take a chance on him, but it's also safe to assume that Murakami, if he opts for this option, will mostly consider stadiums where (left-handed) hitters can shine.

Maybe that's good news for the Yankees and Red Sox.

