MLB in brief: The Braves offered Edwin Diaz a five-year deal | Ketel Marte file

Braves offer five years to Edwin Diaz

Notable.

UPDATE Edwin Díaz received two contract offers; a three-year deal with the Dodgers and five years from the Braves, per @jorgecastillo Díaz still wanted to wait for an offer from his longtime team, but the Mets ultimately refused to meet his asking price. pic.twitter.com/BiKnNRFNEE – SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) December 16, 2025

Adrian Houser in San Francisco

He will earn $22M over two years.

Right-hander Adrian Houser and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract with a club option for a third year, sources tell ESPN. Between the signing of Jason Foley and the addition of Houser, the Giants are shoring up their pitching staff. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 16, 2025

As for Caleb Ferguson, he's off to the Reds.

Free-agent left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson in agreement with Reds, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2025

150 million for Bo Bichette?

ESPN has made projections.

New at ESPN. Did the market for hitters change after Schwarber/Alonso? We do a quick examination of Bichette/Bregman/Bellinger and Tucker. Story here: https://t.co/XLHeqnxol7 – Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 16, 2025

The Phillies' plan

Their outfield is sold out right now.

Phillies plan to move forward with this current outfield group, Dave Dombrowski said: Brandon Marsh/A RHB in LF

Justin Crawford in CF

Adolis García in RF – Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 16, 2025

Carlos Rodon's preparation

He could pitch during camp, but he'll miss the start of the season.

Carlos Rodón is in the early stages of tossing and said he expects to be pitching in Spring Training, though he won't be ready for Opening Day: https://t.co/YSjxAUmrUf – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 16, 2025

Mets interested in Kyle Tucker

And they're clearly on the case of Cody Bellinger.

Mark Feinsand reported on MLB Network that the Mets are “looking at” Kyle Tucker and “very in” on Cody Bellinger.

pic.twitter.com/tMdzchCU1H – Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) December 16, 2025

Ketel Marte file

Nothing imminent.

Some Ketel Marte updates: @Feinsand said on @MLBNetwork that the Red Sox are the #1 team in on Marte. @bradfo reported that nothing was close on Marte to the Red Sox @AriA1exander heard from a source: “Red Sox are trying, but I don't think they've made much headway.” pic.twitter.com/p1PaaYbzVL – Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) December 16, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.