Mike Matheson out: Noah Dobson will have to step up

Mike Matheson is injured.

He won't be able to play in tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, and his absence is going to hurt. We know how important #8 is to the Canadiens, after all.

That said, there's one guy in particular who will have to step up in Mike Matheson's absence. And I'm talking about Noah Dobson.

Dobson isn't having the best time of his season. He's been blanked in nine of his last ten games, and what's really bothering him is the fact that he still looks pretty soft on the ice.

You don't want that from a defenseman who earns $9.5 million a year.

But Dobson has what it takes to replace Matheson as the Canadiens' #1 defenseman on the ice. And tonight, that's what we'll have to see on the ice at the Bell Centre.

Should we ask more of Noah Dobson? pic.twitter.com/XOE7lxic86 – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) December 16, 2025

We can expect more from Noah Dobson.

Again, I'll remind you… but we're talking about the highest-paid defenseman on the Montreal Canadiens. He's got to show he can be the club's most important defenseman if need be, and that's got to start tonight.

That said, I wonder how much Matheson's absence could help him even more. I know it's ironic to say, but… Dobson will have the opportunity to control the game on his own and carry the puck even more.

And defensemen like him— with good skating and offensive skills —are even more effective when they have possession of the puck and can control what happens on the ice.

The Canadiens need Noah Dobson right now. And it's up to him to get the message… because he's got everything in his tool bag to help the club on many levels.

I can't wait to see his performance tonight.

Overtime

– He's on fire.

Congrats to Habs prospect Quentin Miller for picking up his second straight NCHC Goaltender of the Week He was also recently named the NCHC Goaltender of the Month for November. He's 11-5-0 with a 1.99 GAA, .930 sv% and 3 shutouts with Denver in the NCAA this season. pic.twitter.com/5YjblfniO3 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 16, 2025

– Well done.

– Hello, Jacob.

Jacob Fowler is in the building pic.twitter.com/r6P8gZZB8f – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 16, 2025

– Enjoy.