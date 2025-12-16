Michael Hage opens the door to playing in the NHL as early as this season

Michael Hage is one of the Habs' brightest prospects. The forward, who has the potential to play center in the NHL (and solve the second-center problem), will eventually join the Habs at the end of his NCAA stint.

The 19-year-old has 10 goals and 28 points in 20 games this season.

Right now, Hage is at the Junior Team Canada camp, where he'll be playing a big role. He will then return to the University of Michigan to finish his season… but what's interesting is what comes after that.

We know that he could, in effect, sign with the Habs after his NCAA season is over. That would allow him to make the jump to the NHL as early as this season… and obviously, he's opening the door for that to happen:

That's a decision I'll have to make later this year. – Michael Hage

Michael Hage on the possibility of making his #Habs & NHL debut soon: “It's a decision I'll have to make later on in the year.” #Habs #GoHabsGo #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/5Jkydmlf7h – Andrew Thompson (@Drew_Dekes) December 16, 2025

It should be noted, however, that the Wolverines, the team Hage plays for in the NCAA, are a big club. It's therefore realistic to see them go a long way in the playoffs, which means that Hage might not finish his college season until April.

In such a scenario, even if he signs his contract with the Habs as soon as possible, it won't leave him many games… unless the Habs are in the playoffs and Hage makes the roster.

Obviously, we can't expect Hage to become the club's second center the second he makes his debut in town. After all, we don't even know if he'll actually be a center: he could also be a winger, in the long run.

Obviously, Hage seems to be saying that it will be his decision at the end of the season as to whether he'll make the jump to the pros or play another (and final) year in the NCAA. But Hage is not closing the door on the possibility of donning a Habs uniform this season.

Overtime

– Speaking of the wolf.

A pretty shootout move from Michael Hage (MTL) here. pic.twitter.com/DMxxXKVgxT – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 16, 2025

– Joe Veleno gives some love to Samuel Montembeault.

Joe Veleno on Sam Montembeault getting sent down by the Habs to Laval on a conditioning assignment: “I think it's just a chance for him to rediscover his game. We have confidence in our goalies. It's a matter of team effort, we have to play better in front of them. It's a… pic.twitter.com/Jvf4XV0kbU – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 17, 2025

– Nick Suzuki ruled out as a projection for Team Canadiens at the next Olympics. Really?

Habs captain Nick Suzuki is 3rd in points among Canadian players in 2025, with 90 points in 77 games. Only Nate MacKinnon (110) & Connor McDavid (98) have more points among Canadian players this year. https://t.co/KVJ6Nl8meM – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 16, 2025

– Interesting.

At his age, L.J. Mooney impresses against players bigger and older than him. Without comparing him to Cole Caufield, let's just say it looks good for the #habs according to @eleblancRDS For the full discussion with @DanRichard_RDS on Central Prospects,… pic.twitter.com/CbO4TscZZV – RDS (@RDSca) December 16, 2025

– This case is special.