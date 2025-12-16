Hockey

“Leave the media alone!”: Martin McGuire criticizes Jakub Dobes for his comments on Sunday
Marc-Olivier Cook
After his victory over the Oilers on Sunday night, Jakub Dobes spoke to the media.

You could tell from his comments that he was really happy with his performance. He had a smile on his face and it showed in his face that he was proud of his game.

But…

But at one point, a reporter asked him if Jacob Fowler's recall added pressure to his shoulders. And that's when Dobes responded by saying that it's the media that finds ways to put pressure on a player.

He spoke from the heart.

Dobes' exit went a little under the radar… but not in Martin McGuire's eyes.

Well, not really.

The 98.5 FM Canadiens play-by-play announcer criticized Dobes because he believes the goalie should never have said that. McGuire mentioned on the radio today that Dobes should have been more humble in his comments… because it's not the journalists' fault if there's pressure in the Montreal market.

He should have taken it with a little more humility. And when I say a little more humility: lay off the Montreal media!

The Montreal media has nothing to do with this. – Martin McGuire

Maybe Dobes could have saved himself a little embarrassment too.

Because Martin McGuire is right: what's important for the Czech goalie is to keep his cool and perform well on the ice. The rest… who cares?

Control what you can control, as my mother so often told me when things weren't going so well. And that applies to Dobes too, in a way…

On the other hand, Dobes is an emotional guy (we know) and he's never been afraid to speak his mind. I just hope this never affects him, because we know how quickly things can get out of hand in the media.

And he'll also learn, over time, that he can avoid saying certain things in front of journalists.

He has the right to believe it, but saying it out loud is a different story…


