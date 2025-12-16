Hockey

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jacob Fowler will be the starting goalie tonight
A practice session at the Bell Centre was on the menu this morning for the Canadiens' players, as they prepare to take on the Flyers at home tonight.

It should be noted at the outset that there were two absentees: Mike Matheson and Brendan Gallagher. Both veterans were entitled to a day's treatment.

Both deserve their rest.

But the issue that caught everyone's attention was that of the goaltender. With three options on hand, how was Martin St-Louis going to manage against the Flyers?

Clearly, Jacob Fowler will have the net. He left practice before the others.

The Canadiens kept him in the NHL to play, and that's obviously what's going to happen tonight. That's quite a message for the two regulars.

