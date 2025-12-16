Here’s when Samuel Montembeault is likely to return to the Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault's last departure was on December 2. That's two weeks to the day.

Since then, the goalkeeper has been ill. Monty had to deal with a virus in recent weeks, which meant he couldn't play. The result? The Canadiens sent him to Laval for conditioning.

So when will he be back with the Canadiens?

We don't yet have an official answer to that question, but according to Renaud Lavoie, we can expect Monty to join the Canadiens in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Reminder: the Canadiens will face the Penguins on Saturday in Montreal and on Sunday in Pittsburgh. And let's not forget that the Rocket play Thursday and Saturday in Cleveland…

Samuel Montembeault has agreed to play two games with the Laval Rocket. He hasn't had a start since December 2 and was hit hard by a virus on the weekend of December 7, so it's best for him to play a few games in Cleveland before… – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 16, 2025

In the event that Monty does indeed join the Canadiens in Pittsburgh on Sunday, we have to ask ourselves the following question: Would he be able to play for the Habs by the end of the 2025 calendar?

Hmm…

Remember that between now and Christmas, the Habs' schedule looks like this:

Tonight against the Flyers (Bell Centre)

Thursday against the Hawks (Bell Centre)

Saturday against the Penguins (Bell Centre)

Sunday against the Penguins (Pittsburgh)

Tuesday, December 23 against the Bruins (Boston)

Sunday 28th, Lightning (Tampa Bay)

Tuesday the 30th against the Panthers (Florida)

I don't know if we'll see Monty play a game with the Canadiens between now and 2026. Eric Engels wouldn't play him between now and Christmas… and you really have to wonder what the Canadiens' objective is with the Québécois goaltender in the future.

But first, Monty needs to be able to have a big week in the AHL.

Because if the goalie has trouble getting back into position, even down low… It'll be hard for the Canadiens to find a reason to send him in front of the net, because the club's goal is to make the playoffs this season.

And they can't/won't be able to rely forever on a goalie who's still finding his feet… Especially not at a crucial time of the season like now.

