Here’s what it would take to send Samuel Montembeault to Laval

The Canadiens are currently operating with three goalkeepers. This creates a strange situation in Montreal.

The example that speaks to me the most on this subject is Martin St-Louis' press briefing this morning. He was very clear on many points (the line-up for the day, the fact that Mike Matheson is injured), but remained vague on the goalkeeping situation.

The club is taking a day-to-day approach to this issue (which makes sense), and Martin St-Louis didn't want to get ahead of himself, other than to say that Jacob Fowler will play tonight – and that Jakub Dobes will be his assistant.

In other words, the vagueness surrounding the case of Samuel Montembeault still persists, by necessity. We don't know when he'll play again, and Martin St-Louis refused to say whether he'll play this week.

It's debatable whether Monty will actually play before Christmas.

We agree that if the waivers situation were different, the Québécois could well go to Laval. But unlike the Jacob/Jakub pair, Montembeault has to go through waivers to be traded to the Rocket.

That's not going to happen.

But how much more drastic does the Canadiens have to be than simply “resting” the guy who was considered the club's #1 goalie not so long ago?

The guy has already made a difference, after all.

In reality, there is a solution to the problem of sending him to play a few games for the Laval Rocket: a conditioning loan.

To do so, he must not play for any length of time (for whatever reason) in the NHL , and he must agree to a stay of no more than two weeks. He would not be an AHL player, but a player on loan.

This is what Jayden Struble did earlier in 2025.

I have no idea if Monty is interested or if the Canadiens are even thinking about it. But he hasn't played since December 9 and hasn't started a game in two weeks.

Gotta wonder what the plan is with Monty. Hasn't started since Dec. 2, MSL says today he “doesn't know” if he plays this week. Keep in mind MSL said he's the #1 goalie even when he wasn't playing his best earlier this season. Staff/GM really believe in him. Is a trade imminent? pic.twitter.com/hTVFEODacc – HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 16, 2025

It's still a little early, in my eyes, to be thinking seriously about this… but the club can start thinking about it anyway, just like that. With the NHL's transaction freeze (starting December 20) on top of everything else, it complicates things.

But what about after the holidays? If he doesn't play before Christmas, it's something to consider, isn't it?

Last year, Jakub Dobes was recalled just after Christmas. It just goes to show that the Canadiens aren't afraid to make a move right after the holidays when it counts.

Cayden Primeau was waived, which is probably not in Samuel Montembeault's plans right now… but you get my point.

Let's also note that it's unlikely that this will happen for Monty right now, not only because of the upcoming freeze, the fact that he played on December 9 and because Christmas is approaching… but also because of the Rocket's schedule.

The club-school will travel to Cleveland for two games before Christmas, on December 18 and 20. I don't think the Habs are in such a hurry to send Monty to Ohio in the short term.

By the holidays, if the Québécois hasn't played yet and the two youngsters have split the workload of the five games left on the schedule, we'll see.

But it's clearly something to keep in mind.

