Eric Engels will not play Samuel Montembeault before Christmas

This morning, we talked about the Canadiens' schedule between now and Christmas. Five games remain.

Of necessity, we also asked about goaltending. It's the issue of the moment in Montreal, and it's only natural to wonder who will be playing the next few games.

Martin St-Louis clearly has a big challenge on his shoulders.

On this subject, Eric Engels appeared on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast last night. And the journalist talked about what he would do if he were in the shoes of the Canadiens' coach.

Although he said his plan could change (obviously) depending on the circumstances, he'd give the net to Jacob Fowler tonight against the Flyers, then to Jakub Dobes on Thursday against the Hawks.

Then, for the games against the Penguins, it would be Fowler at home and Dobes on the road.

Finally, on December 23 in Boston, Engels would give Fowler the net. Fowler could then play in a city that's important to him, his home from 2023 to 2025.

You'll notice that the journalist didn't give Samuel Montembeault a game. And that's even though the goalie hasn't played since December 9 and hasn't earned a start since December 2.

That's two weeks today.

The journalist's idea confirms that, yes, the case of Samuel Montembeault really is becoming a hot potato for the Canadiens organization.

Does the Canadiens see it the same way?

There's no telling which way the Canadiens will go tonight. There are reasons to play all three guys… but we'll see how much the coach can put the player he really wants in front of his club's net tonight.

We'll have some clues in the next few minutes, following the club's morning practice (10:30 a.m.) at the Bell Centre.

overtime

The Supra's Year 1 goal: to make the playoffs, according to Sean Rea. Super interesting CCPP X DLC episode where we chat with Sean Rea, before talking about #CFMTL ‘s new signing and Wilfried Nancy's debut in Scotland. https://t.co/H9FyTtvRlg – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 16, 2025

– Coaching change on the horizon in Buffalo?

Frank Seravalli: Re Sabres: Wouldn't be shocked if there was a coaching change made at some point in the relatively near future – Oilers Now (12/15) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 16, 2025

– Sidney Crosby is the talk of the town.

Harrison Brunicke says his NHL teammate, Sidney Crosby, is the hottest topic from his Canadian teammates at the #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/CNdMN68PhK – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 16, 2025

“Demidov and I played for the same minor team in Konakovo. I remember having him as a linemate; he was already doing great back then.” Alexander Zharovsky talks professional hockey, number 97 and Ivan Demidov https://t.co/EevmKiMMbQ@MHL_rus pic.twitter.com/xQ3KkQeC14 – МХЛ | Junior Hockey League (@MHL_rus) December 16, 2025

– Matt Rempe: we need to keep an eye on his health.

#NYR Matt Rempe confirms he broke his thumb in “many, many places” and underwent surgery. “I just got to the penalty box, we're saying good fight to each other. I looked down at my thumb, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this thing's not right.” Said he's not deterred from fighting… – Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) December 16, 2025

– Shoulder separation for Connor Bedard? Depending on severity, it could be two to eight weeks.