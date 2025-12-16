Baseball

Alex Bregman: the Diamondbacks are interested
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Today, a left-field team began circulating in the Alex Bregman file: the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to several sources, including Bob Nightengale, the desert reps are interested in contracting the veteran, a player looking for long-term stability down the road.

It may seem like it came out of nowhere, but the more time passed, the clearer it became that a mystery team had its nose in Bregman's file. And y'know: last year, nobody was talking about Arizona when Corbin Burnes signed there.

So it's possible, again, this year.

One wonders if the club will be good enough for Bregman. After all, besides the money, the guy undoubtedly wants to play for a good team, he who has never missed the playoffs since the Astros became a powerhouse.

The DBacks lost in the World Series in 2023, but haven't made the playoffs since.

If the Diamondbacks were ever to sign Bregman, it would undoubtedly put more pressure on the Red Sox to go after Ketel Marte. Boston is currently the favorite club in the Marte deal, but nothing is imminent as the Diamondbacks are greedy.

It would be a coup for the DBacks to get things moving and the club moving forward.

Note that Jordan Lawlar is at third base, but the potential departure of Marte would allow the youngster to be sent to second base if Bregman is signed in the desert.

To be continued.

