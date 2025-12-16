Alex Bregman: the Diamondbacks are interested

Today, a left-field team began circulating in the Alex Bregman file: the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to several sources, including Bob Nightengale, the desert reps are interested in contracting the veteran, a player looking for long-term stability down the road.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires' on the possibility. The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 16, 2025

It may seem like it came out of nowhere, but the more time passed, the clearer it became that a mystery team had its nose in Bregman's file. And y'know: last year, nobody was talking about Arizona when Corbin Burnes signed there.

So it's possible, again, this year.

One wonders if the club will be good enough for Bregman. After all, besides the money, the guy undoubtedly wants to play for a good team, he who has never missed the playoffs since the Astros became a powerhouse.

The DBacks lost in the World Series in 2023, but haven't made the playoffs since.

If the Diamondbacks were ever to sign Bregman, it would undoubtedly put more pressure on the Red Sox to go after Ketel Marte. Boston is currently the favorite club in the Marte deal, but nothing is imminent as the Diamondbacks are greedy.

It would be a coup for the DBacks to get things moving and the club moving forward.

Looks like we've discovered the mystery team. Would be a hell of a story if the DBacks signed Alex Bregman and forced the Red Sox to get aggressive on Ketel Marte. Also, what a twist it would be to bring in Bregman to get that clubhouse right after what happened in Boston. https://t.co/e9h4hxELQY – Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) December 16, 2025

Note that Jordan Lawlar is at third base, but the potential departure of Marte would allow the youngster to be sent to second base if Bregman is signed in the desert.

To be continued.

PMLB

Chris Martin in Texas.

Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Martin, 39, posted a 2.98 ERA over 49 appearances with Texas and will return to the staff that had the best ERA in baseball this year. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 16, 2025

Mike Trout in center field once in a while?

The #Angels are open to letting Mike Trout play some center field in '26 after he was moved to right field last year. But it could depend on if they add a CF to the mix this offseason: https://t.co/4bXQyd8yWj – Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) December 16, 2025

