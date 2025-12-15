Tyler Glasnow has been told he will not be traded by his boss

The Dodgers are always looking to improve. Not exactly a surprise to anyone, we'll say.

So right now, there are rumors that Tarik Skubal will become a member of the Dodgers. With a year to go before he becomes independent, the Tigers' pitcher won't be staying in Detroit long-term, as his salary demands are too high for the Tigers' owners.

If he were to be traded to Los Angeles, who would make the move? Tyler Glasnow's name has been bandied about at times, considering that he wouldn't have much room left in the rotation and the Tigers wouldn't want to strip down to the starters either.

The main interested party saw the rumors and contacted his boss to find out what was behind it all. And he's been assured by President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman that he won't be traded this winter.

Here's the audio of Tyler Glasnow confirming that the #Dodgers front office told him he won't be traded: Glasnow also talked about the Tarik Skubal rumors, adding: “I hope we get that done.” Sunday Sliders with @DaniWex & @CoTuck

Still, Glasnow believes in the Skubal to L.A. rumors.

In his opinion, it would be crazy to see him in this rotation. With all the talent already in place and the addition of Edwin Diaz, the Dodgers would be tough to beat on the mound, let's face it.

Remember that Glasnow, who played in different environments from the Dodgers early in his career (Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay), is a native Californian. He therefore pitches at home.

If he can stay healthy, he'll help his family's cause.

This content was created with the help of AI.