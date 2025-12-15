Hockey

Top 5: Quinn Hughes scores in his first game with the Wild
Raphael Simard
Credit: X

Last night was Quinn Hughes' first game with his new team.

His former team, the Canucks, were also in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Quinn Hughes scores in his first game with the Wild

Last night's Wild-Bruins game was one to watch.

It was Quinn Hughes' first game in Minnesota. Right from the start, he made his presence felt.

In the third period, he scored his first goal in a Wild uniform.

He gave his team a four-goal lead.

Early in the game, he got a nice ovation.

The defenseman ended the game with one point, three shots on goal and 26:55 of ice time.

There are teams that didn't want to take the risk of getting their hands on Hughes and him not signing with them when he's a UFA.

Minnesota took the risk, though, and clearly, the club is happy with their take.

In any case, Quinn must be happy to have left Vancouver…

2. Two points for Zeev Buium in his Vancouver debut

In the afternoon, the Canucks were in New Jersey.

It was potentially a great opportunity to see all three Hughes brothers on the same ice, but Quinn had obviously been traded to the Wild a few days earlier.

Zeev Buium headed to Vancouver in the trade, and in his first game with his new team, he shone. He played a part in both his team's goals (one goal and one assist).

The Canucks' two goals in a 2-1 victory were scored in the opening minutes of the game.

The Devils' only goal was scored by a Hughes brother: Luke.

Tyler Myers played goalie.

Buium finished with nearly 20 minutes on the ice.

Liam Ohgren (-1 record, one shot on goal and 11:39 of playing time) and Marco Rossi (one shot on goal and 18:16 of playing time) had less smashing debuts than their defensive teammate.

3. Another lead lost by the Penguins

The night before last, the Penguins blew a four-goal lead in a loss to the Sharks.

Last night, they blew a three-goal lead. That's what happens when you trade your number-one goalie…

Penguins lose 5-4 in overtime to Mammoth.

As I mentioned, it had started well for the locals.

In the 48th second, they broke the ice.

Bryan Rust, meanwhile, scored a goal in his third consecutive game.

To get back into the game, the Utah club scored twice in 15 seconds.

Sidney Crosby must really be fed up…

4. Welcome back, Jaccob Slavin

For the first time since October 11, the NHL's top defensive defenseman, Jaccob Slavin, was back in the Hurricanes lineup.

He made his presence felt as soon as he returned.

Another Canes defenseman stood out, but this time it was with an offensive play.

Shayne Gostisbehere stripped Noah Cates, who fell to the ice.

Late in the game, Philadelphia lost by one goal and pulled their goalie.

Trevor Zegras scored to force the shootout.

The shootout didn't go the way of the visitors, however.

In the end, it was the Hurricanes who prevailed. With a 3-2 victory, Brandon Bussi extended his winning streak to nine games.

5. Kraken win their last nine games

Things aren't going well for the Seattle Kraken.

Yesterday, they lost again and, in their last nine games, have a 1-7-1 record. The Sabres took advantage of this bad streak to win 3-1.

Noah Ostlund kicked off the festivities with a fine goal.

Tage Thompson then threaded the needle to extend his streak of games with at least one goal to four.

Alex Tuch recorded two assists in the win.


Extension

– He's on fire.

– The 13 players with two or more points.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 10 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: google)
