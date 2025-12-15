Hockey

The Sabres fired their GM: It was about time
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Sabres fired their GM: It was about time
Credit: Has this man accepted a position that is too high for his abilities?

The Sabres are bad. Again.

For a long time – too long – it's been the same thing in Buffalo: the team is poorly managed and the results aren't there on the ice. The team hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2010-2011 season and isn't capable of getting back to winning ways.

That said, there's a lot going on within the organization today… as Kevyn Adams has been fired. Former Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen will replace him.

In the above tweet, team owner Terry Pegula says the organization isn't where it needs to be right now. And it's hard to argue otherwise… because the Sabres have been one of the worst sports organizations in North America for nearly 15 years.

It needed a change. But…

But it makes you wonder if replacing Kevyn Adams with Jarmo Kekalainen will really change anything.

What's encouraging is that Kekalainen has had a good résumé since the start of his NHL career. He's done some great things with the Blue Jackets, and right now there are some interesting pieces in Buffalo with the youngsters in place and the draft picks.

Kekalainen has the tools to turn things around. But will he be able to?

I find it hard to believe…

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!