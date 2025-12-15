The Sabres fired their GM: It was about time

Credit: Has this man accepted a position that is too high for his abilities?

The Sabres are bad. Again.

For a long time – too long – it's been the same thing in Buffalo: the team is poorly managed and the results aren't there on the ice. The team hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2010-2011 season and isn't capable of getting back to winning ways.

That said, there's a lot going on within the organization today… as Kevyn Adams has been fired. Former Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen will replace him.

News: #Sabres announce they've made a change at GM. Kevyn Adams has been fired after five and a half seasons. Jarmo Kekalainen takes over as GM. “We are not where we need to be as an organization,” owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 15, 2025

In the above tweet, team owner Terry Pegula says the organization isn't where it needs to be right now. And it's hard to argue otherwise… because the Sabres have been one of the worst sports organizations in North America for nearly 15 years.

It needed a change. But…

But it makes you wonder if replacing Kevyn Adams with Jarmo Kekalainen will really change anything.

What's encouraging is that Kekalainen has had a good résumé since the start of his NHL career. He's done some great things with the Blue Jackets, and right now there are some interesting pieces in Buffalo with the youngsters in place and the draft picks.

Kekalainen has the tools to turn things around. But will he be able to?

I find it hard to believe…

The job is clear for Jarmo Kekalainen now. The roster has talent. The prospect pool is stocked. Put your own touches on the organization and shift it into a winning gear. It's been far too long. – Jason Moser (@PuckLuckJay) December 15, 2025

